Three Face Court Over Recent Armed Robberies

TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the recent robbery of a convenience store that saw the thieves lock themselves in a walk-in freezer to evade capture.

Janvone Rolle, 22, and Teiko Moss, 20, both stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count each of armed robbery, receiving and possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the December 31 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, while armed with a black handgun, the two robbed the Hurry Hurry convenience store of $410 cash, the property of Andrew Sinclair.

It is further alleged the two were also found in possession of a black, 9mm Taurus millennium PT-111 while committing an indictable offence.

According to initial reports, shortly before 6pm on Sunday, two men armed with a firearm entered the convenience store on Poinciana Drive, held several employees at bay and robbed them of cash.

Police said as the men were attempting to leave the store, they were confronted by an employee who was armed with a licenced shotgun. The suspects then locked themselves inside a walk-in freezer.

Officers were called to the scene and took the men into custody. The stolen cash was recovered as well as a firearm.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 28 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

Another man was arraigned in connection with the armed robbery of a Chances web cafe of over $1,000 at the beginning of last month.

Jahfin Osias, 19, stood before the chief magistrate charged with one count of armed robbery stemming from the December 2 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, while being concerned with others and armed with a black handgun, Osias robbed Chances web cafe and Denecia Smith of $1,418.57.

Osias was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to February 28 for service of a VBI. He was remanded to the BDCS in the interim.