Why Kill My Joel?

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ULEAN Augustine is devastated over the shooting death of her husband and wants to know why anyone would want to kill the father of her three children days after he celebrated his 40th birthday.

Joel Augustine, a 40-year-old electrician, was shot dead outside the family’s residence at Gladstone Terrace on New Year’s Day. His murder in Grand Bahama was the country’s first homicide for 2018.

Police have no leads and are investigating the matter.



Mrs Augustine described her husband of ten years as a hardworking and caring person. She was at the Junkanoo parade when she received a frantic call from her daughter telling her to come home.



“When my daughter called, she told me to hurry come home, and I was like what happened, so I dropped everything and locked the barber shop,” she said.



Mrs Augustine said when she arrived in the area, police had blocked off the road, and she could not get through.

“I asked them what happened, they said that someone got shot and that they could not let me through because it was a criminal investigation,” she recalled.

Mrs Augustine’s brother told her the tragic news.

“I saw my brother, and he told me that...Joel just got shoot, and I broke down.”

Her husband was a self-employed electrician for many years on Grand Bahama.

Augustine was also the owner of the Arcade Barber Shop in downtown Freeport. He also acted as a talk show host of a radio programme which aired every Saturday night on Love 97 FM.

Mrs Augustine said her husband was a good father. The couple has an eight-year-old son together, and Augustine was the stepfather to his wife’s two children.

“They are taking it very hard,” she said. “Joel was a hard worker and loved his family and his son; he was always smiling and cracking jokes, and he cared for people and would give you his last to anyone.

“This is a shock to the family,” said Mrs Augustine, adding her husband just celebrated his 40th birthday on Christmas Eve, and the couple’s son is expected to celebrate a birthday this month.



The family recently moved into the neighbourhood last year, and Mrs Augustine is puzzled as to who would do this to her husband. She said her husband and their son were very close.

“Our son is going to be nine on January 15, and they did everything together,” she said.

With her husband gone, Mrs Augustine said it is hard to fathom running the business alone because “he was always there; he (was a huge) part of my life.”

“Every time I see someone that he is close with, it brings back memories, and it hurts. I want to know why. I don’t think he did anything to no one, and so what is the reason? He is liked by everyone. He was a nice person, and he always tried to help people,” she said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to call police at 242-350-3109 through 12, 919, 911 or the nearest police station.

