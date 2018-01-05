The Big Debates Ahead For 2018

EDITOR, The Tribune.

2017 was a challenging one for most Bahamians. We’ve recorded unprecedented levels of criminality, especially when it comes to homicides. Unemployment remains “high” but there are signs of an emerging economic recovery. Baha Mar, thank God, is now up and running and some 4-5000 grateful Bahamians are employed at that property. Mr John Isaa, the owner of Breezers, and his stellar management team continue to improve the ambience of that fine resort (where hundreds of Bahamians are currently employed).

The housing market remains sluggish and far too many Bahamians, unless there is a liberalisation of Crown Land Policies, will never be able to actually “own” a home or a piece of the proverbial rock. Our educational centres must be expanded and we really have to pay attention to the curriculum being matched with fostering jobs skills and clear career paths. Yes, we are mass producing “graduates” but the vast majority of them are functionally illiterate and are, basically, useless except for manual labour, which has it’s place.

The people voted in the May, 2017 general elections and rolled out the “old” PLP then led by Mr Perry Christie, much to our delight. Yes, I am a NEW PLP but I was obliged to vote for Marvin Dames and the FNM. I had no alternative as did many of us. We did what we had to do and the rest is now history.

The greatest debates this year, in my view, will focus on: the economy; marital rape legislation; the establishment of a National Lottery and, of course, the formulation and rationalisation of sensible immigration policies. Despite my reservations, I am persuaded that the Minnis led FNM administration will not “fail” us they way the “old” PLP did under Christie’s disjointed leadership. The NEW PLP, led by my leader; friend and benefactor, the Hon Philip “Brave” Davis (PLP-Cat Island), is up and running. The internal organisation of the party is rolling out and in the months ahead I fully expect to see the NEW PLP keeping the FNM on it’s collective toes.

And so, in the weeks and months ahead, we Bahamians, as a nation, have much work that needs to be done. We will, however, prevail, god willing. To all and sundry who made it into 2018 Happy New Year and all the best but remember that: “In all things, to God be the glory”

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

January 4, 2018.