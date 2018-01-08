On Alert For Aussie Flu Virus

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands is encouraging Bahamians to get their annual flu vaccine as a precaution against the deadly Australian or “Aussie” flu virus that is spreading around the world.

There have been no reported incidences of the virus in the Bahamas, but Dr Sands said officials are watching the matter very closely.

Symptoms of the Aussie flu are identical to symptoms of less severe strains of the flu virus, except the symptoms are more severe and longer-lasting.

“If you have flu-like symptoms which persists longer than seven days, bear in mind this could mean you have a complicated case of flu and may mean that you have been exposed to one of these more aggressive strains,” Dr Sands said.

“This particular strain appears to be particularly deadly. We believe that the recommendations ought to be as they have been, that many people, particularly those deemed high risk, ought to take the flu vaccine. We have 10,000 doses in stock in the public sector and I’m sure additional doses are in the private sector and we can get more but many Bahamians do not avail themselves of that opportunity; healthcare workers, elderly people, people with existing problems like diabetes and other debilitating illnesses, should all get the flu vaccine.”

Dr Sands said the flu vaccine must be taken annually for it to be effective.

“Unfortunately, each year the flu virus modifies,” he said. “It has different components.”

Dr Sands said the government has made no decision to modify advice about travel or airport screening at the moment and he expects the flu season to peak within the next few weeks.

“We are watching this very very closely,” he said.

According to the UK Telegraph, “While the official name of the flu circulating the UK this winter is H3N2, it has recently been dubbed Australian - or Aussie - flu. This is because the same strain fuelled the worst flu crisis Australia had experienced for around two decades.”

The Telegraph said 24 people in the UK died from the flu last week.