Man Shot In Argument

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident that left one man in serious condition in hospital.

The shooting took place shortly before 6pm Saturday off Malcolm Road.

Police said three men got into an argument with a male armed with a firearm, who shot one of them before calling the police.

The gunman was taken into custody and a .38 revolver was recovered. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

In other crime news, police are asking the public to come forward with any information to help solve a number of armed robberies which occurred on Sunday.

In the first incident shortly after 8pm, police said a woman was closing a local auto parts store on Gladstone Road, when she was approached by a male armed with a firearm who robbed her of cash before fleeing on foot.

About an hour later a man was at Fleming Street off Market Street, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm who robbed him of cash and other items.

Shortly before 10pm, police said a man armed with a firearm entered a local bar on East Street and robbed an employee of cash.

In the final incident, shortly before midnight police said two men were at an ATM on Fox Hill Road, when they were approached by two armed men who robbed them of cash before escaping on a motorcycle.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919 the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.