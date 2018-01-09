Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau Until 4.03pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1227

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

Start Time: Tuesday, 01:04 PM EDT

Expire Time: Tuesday, 04.03 PM EDT

Location: Nassau

An intense thunderstorm just to the west may bring locally heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00 inches will be possible with amounts up to 1.50 inches not out of the question.