Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau Until 4.03pm

SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1227
Prepared exclusively for The Tribune
Start Time: Tuesday, 01:04 PM EDT
Expire Time: Tuesday, 04.03 PM EDT
Location: Nassau
An intense thunderstorm just to the west may bring locally heavy rainfall this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00 inches will be possible with amounts up to 1.50 inches not out of the question.
