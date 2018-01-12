Supreme Court's Civil Registry To Be Moved Due To 'Sewer Problem'

By NICO SCAVELLA

THE JUDICIARY is in the process of trying to find a new home for the Supreme Court's Civil Registry of in light of a "serious sewer problem" at the Registry's British American Building headquarters, the country's top judge has said.

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Stephen Isaacs, during his address to mark the opening of the 2018 Legal Year, said the Civil Registry, which is housed on the ground floor of the British American Building, is facing a "perennial problem" with sewer issues that affects the ground floor given "certain conditions".

ACJ Isaacs did not specify what those "certain conditions" are, but said the Registry is forced to close at half day at times because of the release of "noxious gases".

As a result, he said there has been an "ongoing search" for a "suitable location closer to Bank Lane where all of the Supreme Courts are located".

"Hopefully that situation will be resolved soon with the backing of the executive," he added.

In 2012, business at the Civil Registry was reportedly shut down when staff refused to work because of sewer problems. Workers at the registry on Marlborough Street walked out of the building after the stench became unbearable.

Workers were permitted to leave work around 2pm as a result.

The Civil Registry, which is responsible for the administration of the Courts, moved from Ansbacher House to the British American Building after the first building sustained roof damage from Hurricane Irene in August 2011.

The Criminal Registry was also reportedly relocated to the main Supreme Court building at Bank Lane because of storm-related damage.