Gunmen Raid Fast Food Restaurant

POLICE are looking for the gunmen who robbed a fast food eatery and a convenience store on Saturday.

Shortly before 1pm, a male armed with a firearm entered a local fast food restaurant on Nassau Street and robbed employees of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot, police said.

In the second incident, shortly before 8pm, a man armed with a firearm entered a convenience store located on Prince Charles Drive and robbed an employee of an amount of cash before fleeing on foot. Police have not said if the two robberies are connected.

Investigations into these matters are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.