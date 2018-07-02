Cabinet Shuffle Announced

Cabinet ministers Renward Wells, Frankie Campbell, Michael Pintard and Lanisha Rolle will have their portfolios reallocated, the Cabinet Office has announced.

Mr Wells is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government; Mr Campbell is to move from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Michael Pintard will be reassigned from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Mrs Rolle will move from the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The changes will come into effect on Wednesday.

