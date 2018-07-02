Cabinet Shuffle Announced

Cabinet ministers Renward Wells, Frankie Campbell, Michael Pintard and Lanisha Rolle will have their portfolios reallocated, the Cabinet Office has announced.
Mr Wells is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government; Mr Campbell is to move from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Michael Pintard will be reassigned from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Mrs Rolle will move from the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.
The changes will come into effect on Wednesday.
TheMadHatter 29 minutes ago
"Mr Campbell is to move from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development"
I guess all the new social service money in the new budget (to help with 12% VAT hike) will be going to the Haitians dem.
Maybe I could look up online how to say "I need money to buy milk for my baby" in Creole, then I can visit the Ministry.
TalRussell 8 minutes ago
The Four comrades re pledged their loyalty Imperial prime minister that all Red Votes needed up in House for red party moved Bills - will be forthcoming with their full support - and without asking any questions on behalf constituents. Now, walk over Red Clowns Bus - be pointed your new seats reassignment.
P.S. As so announced by the "Cabinet Office" - NOT "Acee?"
