The Disenfranchised: Omar Is A Symbol Of Hope

By JEFFREY BUTLER

A FEW months ago, as I wrote a story for the Disenfranchised column,I relived three of the hardest losses of young Bahamian males in our country. Two of them had been murdered and another had been incarcerated for murder.

It seemed to me and to many others as if the community at large was in the thick of a category 5 hurricane that came to lay waste to everything in its path emotionally and mentally.

The thing with all storms is this - they never last forever. Over the weekend, while we were all discussing a Bahamian being the first draft pick for the NBA, another young Bahamian male was celebrating his success. A video of a young 17-year-old Bahamian went viral from Facebook to Whatsapp with hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and comments to what was being said. The story of young Omar Davis Jr was heard all through The Bahamas.

To backtrack a bit and give a little insight to his story, as he said, his father was murdered at their doorstep. He was shot eight times, with the bullets riddling his body, while the ninth one went through the door, and entered their home.

He watched helpless as his father and best friend was taken away from him. What people don’t know is that months later his first cousin was gunned down just two corners away - and shortly after, the brother of that cousin (just 16 years old) was arrested, charged and sentenced for his role in a murder.

For his family, they were in the thick of this proverbial hurricane. But all storms come to an end, and they all teach us to rebuild stronger. For young Omar, he has been through the storm. He has had his trials and tribulations and he’s standing stronger than he has ever been.

Despite growing up in Kemp Road, despite growing up in a neighbourhood with illegal activities, despite having his father murdered at their door and cousins murdered and another incarcerated for murder, he has, through the love and guidance of his mother and immediate family, risen beyond any expectations of a young black Bahamian male coming from the ghetto. Especially one with his life story.

Graduating top of his class and being the valedictorian for the CI Gibson class of 2018, this young man is a beacon of hope for all Bahamians throughout our 700 islands and to the Bahamians living or studying abroad.

Bahamians, no matter where you grew up, no matter where your parents are from or what your parents do/did, you may be a “full Bahamian” or any other variation of Bahamian, you should know your future or your destiny are not defined by your past nor upbringing.

It’s your own responsibility to determine where you end up in life. As a nation and as individual communities, it’s our civic responsibility to mould our future generations to be honest, caring, loving, and productive role models for generations to come. Let us all do our part in ensuring that Omar Davis’s story is not just a one in over 400,000 event when a young Bahamian makes it out of the ghetto without a sporting ability. There are hundreds of young Bahamian teens that have faced and are currently facing the same or similar situations. Just think for a second that it may be your words of encouragement or you being a positive role model in their lives that would inspire them towards a successful future.