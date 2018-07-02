Weekend Rush As Shoppers Try To Beat Vat Increase

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MANY shoppers flocked to stores on the weekend to save a few dollars hours before value added tax increased from 7.5 percent to 12 percent.

The new tax rate took effect yesterday.

While some shoppers who spoke with this newspaper said they were doing normal weekend shopping, others admitted they were trying to take advantage of the 7.5 percent rate while they still could.

Some businesses, such as The Work Centre, even held sales in the days leading up to the tax increase in an effort to entice cost conscious shoppers.

Jade Souffrant, the manager of The Work Centre, told The Tribune on Friday that the store had seen an increase in customers.

“Well the reason why we put the sale on… is to help customers save before the VAT increase,” she said.

“It was an initiative to help them out this weekend for back to school, mainly. According to today (Friday), you could say (yes), sales were a little bit more than the days before in this week.

“But I guess people are taking advantage of the sale. And there are a lot of vendors that are doing the same. A lot of sales are going on in the paper now — various organisations are having sales due to the increase on VAT coming up.”

Jeffrey Dean, 67, who was shopping at The Work Centre, said he was making more purchases before July 1.

When asked why, Mr Dean said because it allowed him to save a “couple of extra pennies.”

“I intend to bring my son in to get his uniform pants in at least by (Saturday),” he said. “So, he could save…a couple of dollars. And shoes so that we could beat the VAT.”

The Freetown constituent added that he had already visited the food store, and also had plans to purchase some cleaning supplies.



“And that will help save in the long run,” he said, noting that he was trying to avoid having to shop in July or at least for the next few weeks.

Darnita Farrington, 51, also said she was buying more ahead of the VAT increase.

A constituent of Garden Hills, Ms Farrington said she was doing so to save money, adding that she purchased both food and clothing ahead of July 1.

When asked if she felt that shopping ahead of the hike was better, Ms Farrington admitted that the increase was going to have an impact eventually, but appreciated being able to save now.

“I mean it’ll save you couple bucks, but eventually you still (are going) to be stuck with this 12 percent. But if you could save now, why not?”

While saying that she is among the numbers who are “scared of this 12 per cent,” Ms Farrington said she could “cope” with it if the increase will help the country.

“I’m concerned, but I mean if it’s an overall benefit for The Bahamas and the people, then I guess I could… cope with it and deal with it.”

Timothy Dorsett, 43, is among those who used the last few days of a 7.5 percent tax rate to purchase school necessities.

The Carmichael resident said he was “most definitely” part of the shopping rush.

“Stores are having sales…before the VAT (increase), why not? So, I (found) the money.

“For right now, it’s trying to get my kids ready for school,” he said. “As it relates to groceries, I try to do that on a weekly basis and try to find my discount (from) week to week.”

At Super Value on Mackey Street, most patrons said they were simply doing their usual shopping.

A high-level store employee declined to give his name, but noted that while tax increases have a temporary impact on grocery stores, eventually people adjust and consumers’ habits return to normal.

Andrew Turnquest, 57, said he wasn’t doing any extra shopping before the VAT increase, noting that he was “absolutely” purchasing his usual amount of groceries.

When asked if his shopping habits would change after the hike, the Fort Charlotte constituent said he would possibly buy “a bit less,” but added, “if you need something, you need it.”

A Bamboo Town constituent who wished to be identified simply as Ms Russell also said she was doing the “same amount of shopping”.

However, she said this would change after July 1.

“When the VAT (increase) comes…I’ll do less shopping,” Ms Russell said. “The less you spend, the less you pay for VAT. That’s how I see it.”

When asked if the increase will affect the amount of groceries she buys, Ms Russell said no.

“No, not at all…You have to spend it. Ain’t nothing you could do, you gotta live.”