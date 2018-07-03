Series Of Men Accused Of New Providence Murders

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, a 23-year-old Haitian and a 25-year-old Bahamian, were charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with shooting two teen aged brothers in a barbershop last month.

The men were charged with other offences, including other murders.

Under heavy police guard, Geram Sainvil, of Chesapeake Road, and McKenzie Cela, of Hamilton Street, were escorted to stand before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to be formally charged with the June 9 murders of Malik and Delano Cartwright at Roy’s Super Cuts Barbershop.

Malik, 17, and Delano, 18, were shot around 10am when two men wearing hoodies opened fire at them while they were in the Jerome Avenue barbershop. One of the brothers died on the scene, while the other died in hospital a short time later.

The brothers were killed a little more than a year after their father, Delanzo “Lance” Cartwright Sr, who was on bail for murder, was murdered in Pinewood.

Sainvil and Cela were further charged with murdering Anthony Thompson, a male employee of a clothing store on Faith Avenue south and St Vincent Road, on June 16.

Sainvil and Cela were also charged with murdering former tennis player Robert Smith during a home invasion at the deceased’s Lobster Avenue home on May 24. They were also charged with robbing Smith at gunpoint of $900 on the same date.

Sainvil was further charged with being found in possession of a black Austria glock 27 .40 pistol, as well as 12 rounds of .40 ammunition on June 27.

Cela was further charged with murdering Anthony “Hot Dog” Brice a few yards from his home in the Step Street area of Fox Hill on June 11. He was charged with 29-year-old Philano Williams.

Williams, meanwhile, was charged with murdering 26-year-old Donathan Hanna outside his Southern Breezes Estates home on June 26.



Hanna was being electronically monitored while out on bail for murder at the time of his death. In November 2016, Hanna and another man were charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in the September 29, 2016 death of 17-year-old William McKenzie.

Williams and another man, Christian Meadows, were further charged with being found in possession of a black, 9mm pistol, along with one live round of 9mm ammunition and eight live rounds of .40 ammunition on June 29.

Another man, 20-year-old Matthew Knowles of Sunshine Park, was charged with murdering 65-year-old Errol Williams, a security guard at A F Adderley Junior High school, while he was on duty on June 12, 2018.

Knowles was also charged with attempting to murder Travis Roker on June 17.

Also, 24-year-old Jahkeil Armbrister of Higher Drive, was charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain with attempting to murder Tanie McNeil on June 25 in the Flamingo Gardens area.

According to reports at the time, shortly before 3am on the date in question, a man and woman were driving on Higher Drive in Flamingo Gardens when the car they were in was fired upon, hitting the woman passenger in her head. She was taken to hospital and was said to be in stable condition. Police confirmed that the man in the car with her was unharmed.

None of the accused was required to enter pleas to the charges and the cases were adjourned to later dates for service of voluntary bills of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and they were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until their court hearing.



However, they have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.