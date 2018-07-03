0

Two In Hospital After Being Shot In Car

As of Tuesday, July 3, 2018

TWO men are in hospital after they were shot during an incident on Wellington Street, police said.

The victims were sitting in a car in front of a home near St Vincent Road when two men approached, who opened fire. The incident occurred shortly before 10pm.

The men were able to drive to a police station and were taken to hospital via ambulance, where they are listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

