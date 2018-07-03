Two In Hospital After Being Shot In Car

TWO men are in hospital after they were shot during an incident on Wellington Street, police said.
The victims were sitting in a car in front of a home near St Vincent Road when two men approached, who opened fire. The incident occurred shortly before 10pm.
The men were able to drive to a police station and were taken to hospital via ambulance, where they are listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.
