Undercover Agents To Target Vat Cheats

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS have posted “undercover agents” throughout stores to guard against price gouging, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis disclosed yesterday.

Speaking with reporters at the Department of Labour on the sidelines of the official launch of the Public Employment Services Unit, Dr Minnis insisted the agents were “moving through all of the various different institutions” in search of unsubstantiated price hikes.

He suggested consumers have no need to be concerned, stressing the authorities had the issue under control.

Dr Minnis further warned merchants considering the offence, that once discovered, they will be handled “appropriately”.

“I can assure you that the minister of labour has that under control and as we speak, there are undercover agents moving through all of the various different institutions,” he said.

“So I will only send the warning out to the merchants that if they do anything, in terms of price gouging, individuals are moving through as undercover agents and once discovered, they will be dealt with appropriately,” Dr Minnis added.

The government’s new 12 percent value added tax rate took effect Sunday.

Several reports of potential price gouging and VAT rate miscalculations have surfaced over the past week.

On Sunday, AML Foods chief executive Gavin Watchorn had to issue an apology to consumers in Grand Bahama after a provider error resulted in store receipts showing a 12 percent VAT rate two days before the new rate took effect.

Mr Watchorn told Tribune Businesswhile the incident didn’t outright affect customers, as they were charged VAT at the 7.5 percent rate rather than the 12 percent shown on their receipts, the mix-up did cause some issues.

“It was corrected on Friday evening. The wording was 12 percent, the calculation was 7.5 percent,” he said. “I apologise for any distress it may have caused, but once we saw it was very quickly corrected.”

Claims that AML Foods’ Freeport stores were charging 12 percent VAT before the July 1 implementation date were circulated widely on social media, with some shoppers even displaying their receipts as evidence.

One, who had shopped at Solomon’s Lucaya at 6.14pm on Friday, wrote: “Solomon’s Lucaya already charging 12 percent VAT and today is June 29, 2018. I got do right in.”

The Prices Commission, with oversight from the Consumer Affair Division in the Department of Labour, now has responsibility for the strict supervision, review and monitoring of the prices being charged for goods.

Additionally, the commission has the authority to report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General which is expected to, in consultation with the director of public prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, aggressively investigate and prosecute should such evidence be found.