Undercover Agents To Target Vat Cheats

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
OFFICIALS have posted “undercover agents” throughout stores to guard against price gouging, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis disclosed yesterday.
Speaking with reporters at the Department of Labour on the sidelines of the official launch of the Public Employment Services Unit, Dr Minnis insisted the agents were “moving through all of the various different institutions” in search of unsubstantiated price hikes.
He suggested consumers have no need to be concerned, stressing the authorities had the issue under control.
Dr Minnis further warned merchants considering the offence, that once discovered, they will be handled “appropriately”.
“I can assure you that the minister of labour has that under control and as we speak, there are undercover agents moving through all of the various different institutions,” he said.
“So I will only send the warning out to the merchants that if they do anything, in terms of price gouging, individuals are moving through as undercover agents and once discovered, they will be dealt with appropriately,” Dr Minnis added.
The government’s new 12 percent value added tax rate took effect Sunday.
Several reports of potential price gouging and VAT rate miscalculations have surfaced over the past week.
On Sunday, AML Foods chief executive Gavin Watchorn had to issue an apology to consumers in Grand Bahama after a provider error resulted in store receipts showing a 12 percent VAT rate two days before the new rate took effect.
Mr Watchorn told Tribune Businesswhile the incident didn’t outright affect customers, as they were charged VAT at the 7.5 percent rate rather than the 12 percent shown on their receipts, the mix-up did cause some issues.
“It was corrected on Friday evening. The wording was 12 percent, the calculation was 7.5 percent,” he said. “I apologise for any distress it may have caused, but once we saw it was very quickly corrected.”
Claims that AML Foods’ Freeport stores were charging 12 percent VAT before the July 1 implementation date were circulated widely on social media, with some shoppers even displaying their receipts as evidence.
One, who had shopped at Solomon’s Lucaya at 6.14pm on Friday, wrote: “Solomon’s Lucaya already charging 12 percent VAT and today is June 29, 2018. I got do right in.”
The Prices Commission, with oversight from the Consumer Affair Division in the Department of Labour, now has responsibility for the strict supervision, review and monitoring of the prices being charged for goods.
Additionally, the commission has the authority to report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General which is expected to, in consultation with the director of public prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, aggressively investigate and prosecute should such evidence be found.
Comments
TheMadHatter 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
"Additionally, the commission has the authority to report any suspected violations..."
What violations? There is no offense called "price gouging".
Only price controlled items have restrictions on price. If a conveniene store wants to price their Snickers bars at $7.29, that's their choice. I doubt they will sell very many due to competition in the market.
Competition is the answer to most of our problems. If someone with power and authority would investigate competition in the gasoline and diesel markets we might make some headway. Gas is over $5.00 here and if you check gasbuddy dot com you will find Ft. Lauderdale prices around $2.65 Those fuel transport ships must have the most inefficient propulsion engines known to man.
Why doesn't THIS newspaper publish one Ft Lauderdale station at the top of the page along with the other three stations they publish daily?
So, not only is there insufficient competition - but ignorance among the population about the situation is not being addressed.
licks2 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Don't forget that government have them over the barrel with the VAT reductions agreements given back to them!! Already I have paid $104 for a copy of the tribune at the gas station opposite Sanders Beach. . .when I went to gas station next to Eugene Dupuch Law School I gave the girl three for two papers and she told me that their papers are still $100 a copy! So there are some merchants doing skulduggery. . . that is stealing or fraud!!
ohdrap4 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
some businesses chrge vat on the newspaper.
that is why I get one from the delivery guy in my neighbourhood who accepts payment by the month
TalRussell 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
I tell you ma comrades, first comes Spy Agency - followed so quickly by dispatching Secret Undercover Agents throughout colony islands. Thankfully, cause the Queen cannot be expected be's everywhere in Commonwealth at one time - that's why she has her "Sit-In" residing atop Mount Fitzwilliam.... gives best lookout point over colony island's main island.
Could this Art boycott - spell the end reign of the Imperial Red Shirts regime..I been telling how even the governor=general wouldn't be able keep all that is going on locally away from reaching across the other side pond to the Queen. This could very well be Her Excellence Dame Marguerite's breaking point with Prime Minister, KP and other members local Imperial court... You've thought that protecting we local Art - would've been cultural priority red shirts.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Truth be told, we need undercover agents to monitor what the Dimwitted Doc and his foolish fellow cabinet ministers are doing with the increasing amounts of our hard earned tax dollars that they feel entitled to take from us whenever it suits their own needs.
Dawes 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
This is the same policy that the PLP did when VAT was introduced. They make a big noise about doing stuff to make sure merchants don't over price to make people think any increase is due to the merchant being greedy. As normal i am sure it would work. If i was a merchant i would consider pricing some of my items showing the total amount paid to Government broken down by VAT, Duty, Stamp Tax, Business License fee etc so people realise that a large part goes to Government.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Deflect and twitch as he may, the Dimwitted Doc is now forevermore an emperor without clothes when it comes to all of the very unfair hardships we the Bahamian people will be experiencing because of his (and Turnquest's) most foolish decision to increase VAT by 60%. And to think he promised over and over again on the campaign trail that it would be the people's time notwithstanding that he knew, before the outcome of the last general election, all there was to know about the PLP having left the cupboard bare with unsettled debts everywhere. He knew, he knew, he knew all! And for him to pretend otherwise in order to inflict more pain and suffering on the Bahamian people so that he and his fellow cabinet ministers could enjoy the good life of plenty perks and travel paid for by us over-burdened and suffering taxpayers is outrageous to say the least. These elitist political scoundrels and their families and business cronies have no shame!
hrysippus 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been arrested by anti-corruption authorities and is due to be charged on Wednesday.
Hah Hah. Can we do this too please.
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
What about the undercover agents for Bank of The Bahamas?
bogart 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
@BahamaPundit.....good suggestion......they all already know each other or of each other being in the similar accounting, banking field for years an years.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
doc wants to appear as if he is doing something . But it is doc who has done all of the damage. But what can one say about him and the FNM Government after all they elected two Dead men to boards. Doc has hurt the poor and middle class.
It gives me great pleasure to say to doc the next time he looks in the mirror, God made ugly but he does not like ugly. A Bahamian saying or Biblical I am not sure never the less it is very fitting for roc wit doc.
BahamaPundit 36 minutes ago
We have undercover agents in the foodstore checking on Corned Beef but still no audit of Bank of the Bahamas for hundreds of millions of unsecured loan given to politicians. SMH
The_Oracle 36 minutes ago
What a marvelous Idea! I suggest undercover agents for all Government departments and all Politically elected and appointed figures past and present too! And make sure this applies, your words. Additionally, the commission has the authority to report any suspected violations to the Office of the Attorney General which is expected to, in consultation with the director of public prosecutions and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, aggressively investigate and prosecute should such evidence be found."
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID