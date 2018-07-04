Video: Residents 'Lose Everything' In Blaze At Inagua Homes

Video Fire in Inagua

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

AN early morning fire in Mathew Town, Inagua, left two residences "completely destroyed" yesterday.



According to officials on the island, the fire was reported at 8.15am, when a police officer on patrol spotted the flames. The residences were two wooden structures, owned by a mother and son. No one was at home at the time of the incident.



Superintendent James Moss of the Inagua police station said the fire was discovered by Corporal Deangelo Sweeting while he was on patrol. He added that Oviardo Lightbourne, one of the residents, had left his home sometime after 5.30am that morning. His mother was off the island at the time of the fire.



Inagua Family Island Administrator Julita Ingraham described the residences as "two wooden structured homes, consisting of two bedrooms, one bathroom, but it's all on the same property."

"One was owned by Ms Nadine Ingraham, and then her son, Oviado Lightbourne, they occupied two different houses. At the time of the fire, nobody was at home."

Ms Ingraham added that many people in the community responded to help douse the flames.



"The police (responded), and then we had the US Coast Guard…Morton Salt responded with their fire team and their executives, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines they responded; and the community."

Up to press time, the cause of the fire is unknown.



"At this point, nobody knows what caused the fire, and they don't know if it's electrical, because nobody was at home. So they don't know what caused the fire," Ms Ingraham said.



Supt Moss noted arson is not suspected at this time.



Unfortunately, significant damage was done.

"They lost everything. Home totally and completely destroyed," Ms Ingraham said.