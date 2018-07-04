Royal Oasis An Eyesore - And Something Has To Be Done

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson has said the old Royal Oasis property in Grand Bahama cannot continue to remain an eyesore and that measures are being looked at to deal with the situation.

The property, made up of the 845-room Tower Hotel and Country Club - has badly deteriorated since it closed because of hurricane damage 14 years ago.

Harcourt Development, an Irish investment group, purchased the property for $33m but has done nothing to restore or refurbish the buildings or maintain the grounds.

During a speech in the Senate last week, Mr Thompson briefly address the issue of Royal Oasis.

"Our office is also in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment and the Grand Bahama Port Authority looking at ways to change the status quo at Royal Oasis Harcourt Properties. Specifically, whether any environmental laws are being breached and what remedies are available.

"These properties cannot continue to remain an eyesore in Grand Bahama," he said.

The property, which was a major lifeline in Freeport, sustained severe damage in 2004 following Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne.

This resulted in the loss of more than 1,500 jobs in Freeport and also affected many nearby businesses, including the International Bazaar and the Straw Market, the Churchill Building, and the Pub on the Mall Restaurant.

Mr Thompson also noted that the government had made provisions that will help many people still suffering from hurricane damage on Grand Bahama.

He reported that since coming to office, the government through the Ministry of Works had issued 643 cheques of $4,000 to residents in Grand Bahama for roof repair.

"This is an approximate value of over $2m going directly to help and bring relief to Grand Bahama," he said, adding that government will issue an additional 300 plus cheques to residents.

"We are also extending for two years, the duty exemption on materials used for the renovation, repair, and upgrade of dilapidated buildings. We believe this will enable the remodel of many buildings that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Grand Bahama, particularly those severely damaged in Eight Mile Rock and West GB as well as along Queens's Highway."

He also noted that the deal for the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort must get done.

He said the impending Grand Lucayan deal is perhaps one of the most anticipated investment projects in Grand Bahama.

Mr Thompson said that it is expected to restore activity to the entire Lucayan strip, attracting an influx of visitors to the island, and bringing business to Port Lucaya Marketplace.

"The government's commitment to this deal has never been stronger, he said.

"While completing this deal has proven to be very complex and taken far more time than we hoped our resolve and dedication remains high."

Senator Thompson said that the removal of VAT on residential electricity bills $200 or less, and water bills $50 or below, will benefit many in Grand Bahama.

"This will apply to all licenced utilities in the country, which of course, includes the Grand Bahama Power Company and Utility Company," he added.

He also noted that the elimination of VAT on residential property insurance, and first-time homeowners stamp tax exemption will be extended for five years, will ease the process of becoming a homeowner.