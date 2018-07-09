Three Armed Robberies In 24-Hours

POLICE have appealed to members of the public for assistance after several armed robberies occurred in a 24-hour period in the capital.

According to reports, shortly before 10am Sunday, an armed man entered a t-shirt shop on Bay and Frederick Streets where he demanded cash.

A struggle between the armed man and the shop’s cashier then followed. He was able to push the woman to the ground and run from the store. Police said nothing was taken from the business.

The second incident, police said happened shortly after 2pm Sunday.

A woman was sitting in her blue 2006 Mercedes Benz licence plate #AH4920 on Podoleo Street when she was approached by a man with a firearm who pulled her from the vehicle before he got into it with another man and sped away.

Police said the vehicle was discovered with extensive damage a short time later on Hospital Lane south of Poinciana Drive.

A third incident happened early Monday morning, police said.

According to reports, shortly before 1am, a man was in the parking lot of the Mall at Marathon and about to get into his silver coloured 2006 Honda Accord car, licence #AK8718, when he was approached by two armed men who demanded the keys to his vehicle, before getting into it and speeding off.

Police said investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 328-TIPS in Nassau and 1-242-300-8447 in the family islands.