Taino Beach Given Greenlight For Swimming

TAINO Beach has been given the green light for swimming after follow-up water sample testing on Friday conducted by the Ministry of Environment, along with Waterkeepers Bahamas, indicate that the water quality standards are acceptable.



Kwasi Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, along with an official at the Department of Environmental Health Services, Bertha McPhee Duncanson, held a press conference on Sunday to announce the results of previous sample testing at the beach.

According to an advisory posted on SwimGuide.org, an international online organisation, Taino Beach was given a no-swim alert following water sample testing conducted on June 28 by Waterkeepers Bahamas.

After learning of the report, Minister Thompson said the government of the Bahamas through the Ministry of Environment in Grand Bahama immediately conducted its own independent testing.

“We are happy to report as a result of our testing the results were normal,” he said.

Bertha McPhee Duncanson, chief health inspector in Grand Bahama, stated that on Friday, July 6, analysts from Environment Monitoring Risk Assessment Department (EMRAD) collected 15 samples along Taino Beach, from the dredging of the seawall to the Stone Crab Restaurant.

She noted that a chemical analysis was done which shows that the water was consistent with sea water, and microbiology analysis was conducted on the samples at their lab in Nassau.

“The results were consistent with quality that is acceptable for bathing water. And so, the Department of Environmental Health has no objection of that facility being used as a recreation site for swimming based on the level of coliform found at the time of our sampling,” Mrs Duncanson said.

Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, said that they too also conducted follow up testing at Taino Beach on Friday.



“We were able to go to Taino Beach to do a follow-up sample collection for the report that initially went out the previous week, and we conducted those tests, and we are happy to let the public know our test came back satisfactory, and all test passed.”

“We are encouraging the public to use the information only as an advisory, but to be alert for any other notices we may put out. It’s only to let you know of beach conditions, so you are protecting your health and safety.”

Waterkeepers Bahamas monitor popular beaches in the Grand Bahama, Bimini and western New Providence.

Joseph Darville, chairman of Save the Bahamas/Waterkeepers Bahamas, commended the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama and the MOE for responding immediately “to the information that was previously put out there with respect to Taino Beach having failed in terms of water that people should swim in.”

He noted that Waterkeepers Bahamas is concerned about water that is drinkable, fishable, divable, and swimmable.



Mr Darville said: “And so, therefore, we see this as an occasion to partner with the government to make certain that all of these beaches where our people and thousands of tourists come to swim and have great fun are always kept clean and pure.”

“From time to time some beaches will fail, that’s normal any place in the world, and it depends on conditions whether it is rainy or whether the sea level is higher at times like new moon.”

“We must be alerted to all conditions that impact our sea. We thank the MOE for coming out and accompanying us in taking samples. Fortunately, it passed 100 percent,” he said.

Minister Thompson stressed that the government wants always to ensure that beaches are safe for residents and visitors.

“It is a top priority for the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Health and the entire government to ensure beaches are safe. Tourism is our number one industry here in GB, so we do not take these incidents lightly. We always want to ensure our resources are as safe as possible,” he said.

