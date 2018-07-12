Old And New

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I wonder if the Graduate had given any thought to the East Hill Post Office Building or the Clarence A Bain building on Interfield Road when he threw out his advice on taking the old with the new.

Each of these structures is due for implosion and presumably the existing Central Bank Building will be next on the list.

As for the new Imax Structure, to describe it as unattractive is an understatement of the worst kind.

What is needed is an overhaul of all the buildings which have already been bastardised before they are beyond saving. A good start would be to remove the black paint from the priceless bronze cannons in front of Government House.

CHRISTINA SMITH

Nassau,

July 8, 2018.