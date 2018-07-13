Andros 'Can Be Breadbasket Of The Region'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MINISTER of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard believes that Andros has the potential to be "the breadbasket not only of The Bahamas but the Caribbean and North America".

"Keep the faith, Andros can be transformed," the minister told Androsians at the All Andros and Berry Island Regatta last week.

Mr Pintard, who officially opened the regatta, said the island, which is known for its jams and jellies and all the other things that are locally produced, could be exported throughout The Bahamas and abroad.

"We can grow plants the way we used to in the sixties and seventies, and export them to Florida and beyond," he said. "Andros should be the breadbasket not of The Bahamas, but the Caribbean and North America - you have the ability to do it."

Mr Pintard stated that Andros had suffered the devastation of hurricanes which not only damaged many homes and displaced persons but also affected job opportunities.

He noted that many Androsians have remained in Andros, despite the difficulties they face as a community.

"You demonstrated tremendous resilience as this island continues to bounce back, and it will get better," the minister said.

"You had many tragedies in North Andros. I came here recently to join my good friend Benson Smith and his brothers and the rest of the family in burying an incredible matriarch. One week later, another funeral was held; tragedy has hit in the aviation sector and some of you tonight have lost relatives just recently.

"You have suffered much in Andros, but yet you have found time to build this island to soothed wounds that have been deep for so long. You could have only done it by relying on the arms of God, " Mr Pintard said.

"The sorrow you have felt back then you did not believe tonight while you would miss your relatives and loved ones, you would be in a place where you are experiencing healing - that is an act of grace from God."

Mr Pintard commended the organisers of the regatta for putting together a well-organised event that has spanned more than two decades.

"Thank for the incredible contribution you had been making. As we come here, we stand on your shoulders in much the same way I stand on the shoulder of a young man from Driggs Hill, right here in Andros; I stand on the shoulder of Renward Wells who did an incredible job as minister of agriculture and marine resources. He is a passionate Bahamian, a nationalistic Bahamian - someone who loves regatta and committed to nation building and love Andros," he said.

Mr Pintard also paid tribute to deceased Olympian Sir Durward Knowles, who he described as "a man committed to one Bahamas".