Andros 'Can Be Breadbasket Of The Region'

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
MINISTER of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard believes that Andros has the potential to be "the breadbasket not only of The Bahamas but the Caribbean and North America".
"Keep the faith, Andros can be transformed," the minister told Androsians at the All Andros and Berry Island Regatta last week.
Mr Pintard, who officially opened the regatta, said the island, which is known for its jams and jellies and all the other things that are locally produced, could be exported throughout The Bahamas and abroad.
"We can grow plants the way we used to in the sixties and seventies, and export them to Florida and beyond," he said. "Andros should be the breadbasket not of The Bahamas, but the Caribbean and North America - you have the ability to do it."
Mr Pintard stated that Andros had suffered the devastation of hurricanes which not only damaged many homes and displaced persons but also affected job opportunities.
He noted that many Androsians have remained in Andros, despite the difficulties they face as a community.
"You demonstrated tremendous resilience as this island continues to bounce back, and it will get better," the minister said.
"You had many tragedies in North Andros. I came here recently to join my good friend Benson Smith and his brothers and the rest of the family in burying an incredible matriarch. One week later, another funeral was held; tragedy has hit in the aviation sector and some of you tonight have lost relatives just recently.
"You have suffered much in Andros, but yet you have found time to build this island to soothed wounds that have been deep for so long. You could have only done it by relying on the arms of God, " Mr Pintard said.
"The sorrow you have felt back then you did not believe tonight while you would miss your relatives and loved ones, you would be in a place where you are experiencing healing - that is an act of grace from God."
Mr Pintard commended the organisers of the regatta for putting together a well-organised event that has spanned more than two decades.
"Thank for the incredible contribution you had been making. As we come here, we stand on your shoulders in much the same way I stand on the shoulder of a young man from Driggs Hill, right here in Andros; I stand on the shoulder of Renward Wells who did an incredible job as minister of agriculture and marine resources. He is a passionate Bahamian, a nationalistic Bahamian - someone who loves regatta and committed to nation building and love Andros," he said.
Mr Pintard also paid tribute to deceased Olympian Sir Durward Knowles, who he described as "a man committed to one Bahamas".
Comments
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Pintard cannot fall into this BAMSI illusion ........ He needs to turn BAMSI over to UB as a science-based, research institution and not be a competitor with commercial farming communities .......... He needs to find out the niche markets that EACH Out Island can add to agro-industry ........ and develop them to their full potential ....... What can GB, Abaco, Eleuthera, Long Island, Cat Island etc. grow BEST for the domestic/export market, without competing for the same product in the same small market???? ......... If Long Island is the best mutton producer, let that be its focus ... If Cat Island is the best tomato producer, let it be its focus ....... If Abaco is the best citrus producer, let it be its focus ............... That is what we need to be doing in agriculture
Alex_Charles 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Agree but Andros is the best for Farming on massive scales. Lots of government land. Make the zone tax free and encourage Bahamians to get free crown land to grow.
I know it's a pipe dream with these clowns as leaders (we've always had clowns), but dammit I wanna see it happen.
sheeprunner12 33 minutes ago
Alex ........ Andros has its natural strengths ....... but every island has is strengths that should not be ignored ....... The present MOAF documentaries on "Can we Feed Ourselves?" prove that each island should develop its niche ..... For example, Abaco grows lawn grass, but Exuma doesnot.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
And we could all be superman and Wonder Woman
Clamshell 20 minutes ago
I think North America has a breadbasket. It’s called the Midwest. It is 10,000 times larger than Andros, and it has electricity.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID