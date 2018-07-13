Three Charged Over Murder In Culmersville

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE men between the ages of 21 and 25 were arraigned in Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with murdering a man in the Culmersville neighbourhood late last month.

Shaquille Rolle, 21, along with 24-year-old Tille Brown and 25-year-old Theo Williams, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a murder charge stemming from the June 23 incident.

It is alleged that on that date, the three murdered Kendrick Clarke.

According to initial reports, shortly after 2am on June 23, a group of males were in the area of Royal Palm Street, Culmersville, when one of them got into an argument with another man.

That man left the area and returned a short time later, armed with a handgun, with which he shot the man with whom he had argued earlier. EMS were called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

None of the three men was required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to September 27 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The three men were also charged with being in possession of an illegal firearm, and a silver coloured revolver, on July 8. They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Rolle was further charged with being found in possession of two live rounds of ammunition on the same date. He too pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Before the arraignment ended, Williams' attorney Glendon Rolle informed the court of his client's claims of being beaten while in custody at the Central Detective Unit. Mr Rolle also told the magistrate that his client, who has had head surgery, suffers from severe seizures.

Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux took Mr Rolle's submissions into account and informed him that the necessary preparations would be made for Williams to be given medical attention.

The three men were then remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until they are required to return to court. Each has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail before that time.