Man Facing Court For Drive-By Killing

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate's Court yesterday with shooting another man to death in a drive-by shooting in New Providence last week. Walter Johnson, of Milton Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with a single count of murder in the July 8 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Johnson murdered Shanindore Neely.

According to initial reports, shortly before 3pm on July 8, a man was standing on Homestead Street when a Ford vehicle pulled up next to him. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire at him, hitting him in his body before speeding off.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Due to the nature of the charge, Johnson was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.