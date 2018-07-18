Bahamian Adviser Lists Fund On Bisx

A Bahamian investment adviser has listed its first international investment fund on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX).

BISX yesterday announced that is pleased to announce that Class A shares in the Leno International Income Fund, part of the Leno International Investment Fund, have completed its mutual fund listing process and been added to its roster of funds.

Keith Davies, pictured, BISX's chief executive, said: "It's always a good thing when one of our members takes advantage of the opportunities made available through their affiliation with the exchange, and today is no exception.

"We are pleased that Leno has entered the international mutual fund listing arena, which was made possible through the Exchange Control Liberalization Programme set by the Central Bank for use by members of BISX. BISX's mutual fund listing sector continues to grow, and we have to thank our sponsor members, like Leno, who bring these funds to us.

"We look forward to the future growth of this sector of BISX, and we are also considering approaching the Central Bank to increase the total sum of monies available annually to the liberalisation programme to facilitate its expansion."

Sean K Longley, Leno's president, added: "Following up on becoming a BISX sponsor member last year, Leno is pleased to list its first fund on the exchange.

"Leno sought an investment solution that provided steady returns and diversified holdings of high-quality global fixed income instruments. This fund will provide an easy and convenient way for Bahamian investors to invest their savings in the global markets".

Leno Corporate Services served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the fund to the exchange. Leno Corporate Services has been appointed as the fund's administrator, and Leno Corporate Services acts in the capacity of investment manager.

Leno International Investment Fund, SAC is an open-ended mutual fund. It is incorporated as an International Business Company under Bahamian law, and is registered as a Segregated Accounts Company under the Segregated Accounts Companies Act 2000.