96-Year-Old Displaced After Blaze At Her Home

ONE of the oldest residents in Eight Mile Rock has been displaced from her home following an early morning fire yesterday.

A blaze broke out at the Pinedale home of Doris Smith, 96, sometime after 2am. According to a relative, the fire destroyed her bedroom, but she was able to make it out safely and was not injured.

The cause of the fire is not known as fire officials say they are still investigating the incident.

Ms Smith, the last of nine siblings still alive, has lived at her family's house for the past 80 years.

The Tribune understands that she is now staying with nearby relatives.

This newspaper spoke with Ms Smith during a recent visit to her home this week. Despite her age, she is still able to walk with the aid of a walker and has a clear memory.

"I still have all my facilities," she said earlier this week. She credits her long life through having "the gift of love."

"God give me a gift of love, and I always tell my daughter smile at someone because one smile can make two," she said.

The home, which was originally built with limestone, has withstood many hurricanes.

"I am still here," she said, "and my advice to young people is to love one another. Let brotherly love continue because love is the foundation to peace."