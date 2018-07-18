Road Repair Fines Increased To $10k

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister yesterday tabled an amendment to the Roads Act, which seeks to raise the fine for infractions from $75 to $10,000.

Mr Bannister said the increased fine is aimed at deterring contractors and others from cutting into roads and utilities without returning them to standard.

He further appealed to drivers to exercise caution, pointing to the prevalence of damaged light poles throughout the island.

Poles currently cost $1,947 per 30’ pole. Bahamas Power and Light is responsible for replacing damaged light posts. As it stands, there are 54 poles to be replaced. To date, only 34 have been replaced.

He was referring to poles along the Airport Gateway and other areas of the island.

During a brief communication in the House of Assembly, Mr Bannister said: “Prior to January of this year, the Ministry of Public Works had been responsible for replacing these damaged light poles. In January, BPL assumed this responsibility.

“However, my ministry is responsible for an additional $93,842.15, which is the sum that is required to replace additional light poles that have now been destroyed by irresponsible drivers.

“BPL has now advised me that they are now responsible for replacing 88 damaged poles. However, to date they have replaced 34 poles, which means that 54 more must be replaced. Regrettably, that number continues to rise on a daily basis.

“BPL continues to await the arrival of their latest shipment of poles at a current cost of $1,947 per 30’ pole. When the next shipment arrives, poles must be replaced throughout New Providence, but particularly on Bay Street, the Airport Gateway, Tonique Williams Highway, the Bethel Avenue, Sir Milo Butler Highway, and East West Highway.

“We cannot continue in this manner. I, therefore, take this opportunity to beg my fellow commuters to exercise care as we traverse the roads, and to report persons who they witness hitting poles. There are better uses for our tax money than continually replacing light poles that have been destroyed by uncaring drivers.”

Earlier in his communication the minister said: “The Airport Gateway was constructed at considerable cost to the Bahamian people. It provides a wonderful welcome to this island, and enhances our ability to travel to the airport and western New Providence. The attractive lighting on the gateway adds to the ambiance and improves safety for all drivers.

“Regrettably, more and more these innocent, stationary light poles were becoming victims of careless drivers in inordinately large numbers.

“In 2015, the Ministry of Works was forced to enter into a contract to pay $248,823.25 to replace damaged light poles on the Airport Gateway; on Tonique Darling Highway, on the six legged roundabout; on the road between GHS (Government High School) and (University of the Bahamas); on the highway west of GHS; and on the highway to Saunders Beach due mainly to the negligence of careless drivers,” he said yesterday.