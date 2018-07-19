Walk Brings The Power Of Prayer To Environment Fight

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN its continued fight for a resolution to the environmental issues in the Pinder's Point, Lewis Yard and other surrounding communities, the Grand Bahama Environmental Association (GBEA) is taking a spiritual approach by organising a seven-day "Jericho Prayer Walk" around the Industrial Park.

GBEA President Berthram Pinder announced that the event is scheduled for July 29 to August 4, beginning each day at 5.30am at the Upper Zion Baptist in Pinder's Point.

"We announce today what we are calling a Jericho Prayer Walk to bring down the spiritual walls of obstruction that has been hindering the residents living around the Industrial Park," he said on Tuesday at a press conference.



"We proposed to walk around the industrial plant for seven days," Mr Pinder said.

The prayer walk will proceed east through the settlement of Lewis Yard through Hawksbill to West Sunrise Highway, passing the industrial plants, onto Queen's Highway and returning to Upper Zion Baptist Church in Pinder's Point.

Mr Pinder is requesting the seven churches in communities of Pinder's Point, Lewis Yard, Hunters, Wellington Pinder Heights and Hawksbill to invite their prayer warriors to come out to the designated church at 5.30am to 7.30am and pray while people simultaneously walk around the industrial park.

GBEA member Shuffel Hepburn said the prayer walk, which is based on Bible verse Joshua 6, is not only for residents in the affected settlements but is also for those throughout Grand Bahama that are experiencing health issues.



He noted that the prayer walk is aimed at five issues: relocation of the residents, the health of people of Grand Bahama, and deliverance from cancer, asthma, gastrointestinal issues, eye issues, diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, and restoration of Grand Bahama's economy.

"We also want to pray for strength and unity of the people to stand against the ills of society and to stand firm against Satan, and the protection from hurricane and effects of global warming. Those are some of the things we will be praying for," he said.



Sam Cooper, chairman of the project, said the churches involved are on July 29, the Church of Good Shepherd ; on Monday, July 30, St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Hunters; on Tuesday, July 31, The Just Shall Live By Faith in Lewis Yard; Wednesday, August 1, Universal Household of Faith, Hawksbill; Thursday, August 2, Church of God of Prophecy Hawksbill; Friday, August 3, School of Prophetic Ministry, Hawksbill, and Saturday, August 4, Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder's Point, which will end with breakfast and fellowship.

Pastor Robert Lockhart, president of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, said the group is pleased to be partnering with the GBEA as the organisation continues to fight for the concerns of residents in affected communities.



Pinder's Point resident Lorna Knowles will be participating in the prayer walk.



"I feel once we do this walk, the people in these areas will get answers; God is going to give us the answers," she said.



The GBEA has been agitating for the relocation of residents from communities near the industrial plants. The organisation, formerly the Pinder's Point/Lewis Yard Environmental Association, believe the residents of Seaco Town, Pinder's Point, Lewis Yard, Hunters, Mack Town, and Hawksbill have been affected by industrial emissions and environmental pollution for the past 30 years.



