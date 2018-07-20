Attorney Considers Privy Appeal On $120k Verdict

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

A Bahamian attorney yesterday said he plans a Privy Council appeal, costs permitting, over a verdict reaffirming that he must pay $120,000 to a pair of foreign investors.

Andrew Allen, son of former finance minister Sir William Allen, told Tribune Business he is "sticking" to his position that he was due 20 percent of the appraised value of an Abaco land parcel despite contrary findings by both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

A prolific letter writer to the Bahamian media, Mr Allen told Tribune Business that his potential appeal to the judicial system's highest court now depends on how the Court of Appeal awards costs between himself and US investors, James Fogle and James Powell.

He spoke out after this week's Court of Appeal verdict gave neither party a complete victory. While the US investors' attorney, Damian Gomez QC, conceded that a previous $274,000 award against Mr Allen over another land parcel could not stand because of an earlier settlement, the three judges unanimously upheld a verdict requiring the latter to pay the lesser $120,000 sum.

Sir Michael Barnett, acting appeal judge, in delivering the verdict said it related to a "somewhat complicated", messy real estate deal involving three tracts of land on Abaco's No Man Cay - a cay near Treasure Cay that features swimming pigs.

Mr Allen was retained by the late Arthur Havelock Lowe to quiet the title to the three plots, known as parcels 131, 145 and 117, and handle conveyances relating to these properties. Mr Lowe lacked "sufficient funds" to to finance this process, so he agreed to act "on a contingency basis".

"At that time, Mr Lowe agreed to pay the appellant 10 percent of the appraised value of any property quieted as his legal fees for the quieting proceedings," Sir Michael wrote. "As there was no certainty when, or indeed if, Mr Lowe would be able to secure sales of the properties once quieted, it was further agreed that [Mr Allen's] fees would become payable immediately upon securing title."

Mr Lowe sought financial assistance from Messrs Fogle and Powell, who agreed to fund the title searches and surveys needed to 'quiet' the three parcels and obtain good title to them. The trio incorporated P & F Bahama Properties as a holding company for the three parcels, with Mr Lowe and his wife owning a 48 percent share, and the others having a combined majority 52 percent stake.

Mr Allen began work to 'quiet' the three properties in 2006 but, just as parcel 131 neared completion, Messrs Fogle and Powell withdrew all their financial support.

"Following a meeting with Mr Lowe, the appellant [Mr Allen] agreed that he would advance certain funds to permit the quieting to be completed, and that these sums would be repaid upon the closing of any conveyances of the properties," Sir Michael wrote.

"As consideration for his agreement to advance these funds, the appellant alleges that it was further agreed that he would be paid a legal fee of 20 percent of the appraised value of any additional properties quieted with the exception of parcel 131.

"Over the period May 2007 to January 2008, the appellant paid significant expenses in relation to completing the quieting of 131 and 145. These expenses included survey fees and legal fees arising out of related litigation that directly impacted the title of the property in issue."

The Supreme Court issued a Certificate of Title for parcels 131 and 145 on October 9, 2007, and the former was sold in January 2008 for $820,000. Mr Allen received the proceeds as the seller's attorney and, after settling outstanding bills, forwarded some $361,000 to Mr Lowe.

Messrs Fogle and Powell then launched litigation against Mr Lowe and Mr Allen in both the Bahamas and the US, claiming the repayment of their funds and their share of profits arising from the land sales. They accused Mr Allen of "breach of trust and/or fiduciary duty", but all parties sought to settle their differences in July 2008.

A settlement was executed that month, but Messrs Fogle and Powell then accused Mr Allen and his client of failing to comply with its terms and demanded an accounting of the sales proceeds.

This resulted in a May 6, 2010, settlement between Mr Lowe and the US duo, but the latter continued their legal action against Mr Allen. This resulted in a November 12, 2014, ruling by Supreme Court justice Rhonda Bain, in which she ordered that the sales proceeds for parcel 117 had to be accounted for.

Following an accounting exercise that was completed by Craig 'Tony' Gomez, the Baker Tilly Gomez accountant and partner, Justice Bain ruled in September 2016 that Messrs Fogle and Powell be paid a collective $274,000 from the sales proceeds for parcel 131.

And Mr Allen was to pay them $119,600, with 5 percent interest running from March 31, 2009, for their interest in parcel 117. Mr Allen appealed both Orders, with Mr Gomez conceding that the $274,000 payable on parcel 131 "could not stand" as the Supreme Court had ruled the sales proceeds distribution could not be challenged because this was done before the parties' settlement agreement.

Setting aside that Order, Sir Michael then branded Mr Allen's challenge to the second payment as "simply unsustainable", with his arguments branded "a red herring".



"The appellant [Mr Allen] challenges that Order on the ground that it is an improper reduction of his agreed fee with Mr Lowe, which the respondents had no legal basis to challenge," Sir Michael wrote.

"The appellant asserts that it is contrary to the agreement made by him and Mr Lowe that he should be paid 20 percent of the appraised value of lot 117. The appraised value was $1.7 million, and that therefore the agreed fee was $340,000."

Sir Michael noted the Supreme Court's finding that no such agreement existed, and that Mr Allen allegedly said in cross-examination that $200,000 of the bill related to work on parcel 145 - not parcel 117. The Supreme Court also found there were "many discrepancies" in Mr Allen's evidence and documents accounting for the sales proceeds.

The Appeal Court rejected Mr Allen's argument, arguing that it was being requested to overturn factual findings, and said: "The judge's finding was not unreasonable, particularly as the appellant conceded in cross examination that the $340,000 included work done on the quieting of parcel 145.

"If that were so it should not have been included in the $340,000 for fees in the quieting and sale of parcel 117, and would be inconsistent with an agreement of 20 percent as alleged."

Mr Allen also argued that neither the court, nor Messrs Fogle and Powell, had the right to challenge or interfere with his agreement with Mr Lowe.

Sir Michael, though, described this as "a red herring" and said: "The appellant has to satisfy the court of the existence of that agreement between him and Mr Lowe. He did not satisfy the court as to the existence of that agreement.

"In this he can fault nobody but himself in failing to have a memorandum signed by his client as to the terms and conditions of his being retained."

Mr Allen, in response, suggested he would appeal to the Privy Council if Messrs Fogle and Powell did not, although he conceded this would depend on whether the Court of Appeal awards costs in his favour.

"My position is we did not concede that, and never conceded that. It was 20 percent, and I guarantee that in cross-examination Arthur confirmed that," Mr Allen told Tribune Business, adding that transcripts of the Supreme Court trial cannot be located.

"We're going to fight on the costs issue, and if it favours us we will appeal to the Privy Council. We're sticking to the theme that never in cross-examination did I make that admission, and transcripts are missing. It was a confusing ruling [in the Supreme Court] in many ways."