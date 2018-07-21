Man Killed After Shootout With Police

A man wanted in connection with armed robberies and rape was shot dead after a shootout with police officers on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 6pm, officers were dispatched to Williams Lane off Shirley Street where they discovered the suspect in a silver vehicle.

The man reversed the car, pinning two officers between vehicles before opening fire on them.

The officers returned fire and the man was shot dead.

Officers examined the vehicle and found a loaded pistol Inside. The car had been stolen in an armed robbery two days ago.

The officers were said to be shaken, but had no physical injuries.