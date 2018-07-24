‘Handbag Hold-Up’ Netted $1m Haul

Video CCTV footage from social media

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IMAGES posted on social media of two men alongside two suspects dressed as women are false, according to a senior police official who confirmed there had been no arrest in connection with the John Bull store heist in Grand Bahama, where nearly $1m in merchandise was stolen.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder told The Tribune the stolen items valued more than $900,000. She added there is no truth to the images circulating on WhatsApp.

“No one has been taken into custody in connection with that incident,” ASP Pinder said.

On Monday, two men dressed as women entered the John Bull Store in Port Lucaya sometime around 10am and smashed open a glass display case and stole several luxury brand watches.

The store is known to carry the Rolex brand.

After robbing the store, the wig wearing suspects escaped in a dark-coloured vehicle that was later recovered. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

A similar robbery occurred in Nassau two months ago when men dressed in women’s clothing robbed the Quantum Duty-Free establishment on Bay Street, shortly before 9am.

It is not known whether the two incidents are related.

Grand Bahama police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to contact police at 350-3107 through 12, 911, or 919 or the nearest police station.