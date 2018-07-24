Ingraham Tribute To ‘Excellent’ Neymour

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS HE remembered Phenton Neymour as an “excellent addition” to his Cabinet, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he was saddened to learn of the former Member of Parliament’s death on Monday night.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Ingraham said for the past four years Neymour, 53, fought valiantly against a number of illnesses, which ultimately ended his life.

His courage against terrible odds has been inspiring to all who knew him, Mr Ingraham said.

The former prime minister joined two Cabinet ministers yesterday – Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and Attorney General Carl Bethel – in remembering Neymour, who was praised for being a “phenomenal” and “passionate” political figure.

He died following a battle with stage three-colon rectal cancer beginning in 2014, which caused other health challenges. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed.

Mr Ingraham said: “I was very pleased to welcome Phenton, along with his fellow traveller, Charles Maynard, into the FNM tent following the dissolution of the CDR (Coalition for Democratic Reform) ahead of the 2007 general election. Phenton proved to be an excellent addition to my Cabinet in which he served, first as minister of state in the Ministry of Public Works, and later as minister of state for the environment.

“Phenton was an enthusiastic, dedicated nationalist who believed in young people and used his time in frontline politics to support and promote policies he believed would augur to the benefit of our people.

“He loved his country and was dedicated to his former constituents in South Beach and very especially to the people of Exuma, the land of his heritage.

“Phenton was an engineer by training, importantly, he was an avowed environmentalist and was committed to ensuring that the footprint of development, so essential for the progress of our people, was environmentally conscious and responsible.

“He will be warmly remembered by myself, his former constituents, by his many friends in the Free National Movement and by Bahamians from all walks of life,” Mr Ingraham continued. “My wife Delores joins me in extending sincere condolences to Phenton’s wife Cutelle, his four children, his mother Ena, siblings and extended family. May he rest in peace.”

Former Minister of Environment Earl Deveaux, who worked closely with Mr Neymour during the last Ingraham administration, remembered his colleague as one fully committed to his work who did not shirk from tough situations.

“I especially appreciated his insight into the environmental issues related to power generation, sewerage, and solid waste management,” Mr Deveaux said in a statement. “He was clinical and objective in his analysis and always sought to determine a fact-based process of measuring results or making decisions. He felt strongly about our nation’s waste disposal system and worked hard to address the issues when he had the opportunity. Our country benefits today from his stewardship on the widespread use of energy efficient lighting, the existence of a robust energy policy which he led and the continued implementation of the water mains replacement in New Providence through the multi-year project currently being executed by (Water and Sewerage). There is much more but among the high points of political stewardship, I rank these as his most enduring contributions to our nation’s well-being.

“. . .Phenton fought a tough battle with a debilitating illness. He fought as I found he always did, with courage, thoroughness and the support of his close friends and family. He has lost that fight. But all who knew him bear witness to his courageous fight. I hope he will be remembered for standing up when it counted, joining the fight of life and seeking to make a difference for his country and his people,” Mr Deveaux said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Dr Sands said the country is a “little worse off” because of the former South Beach MP’s death while Mr Bethel went on to describe Neymour as a “fallen soldier” who was committed to the Free National Movement.

“Phenton was a phenomenal and towering figure in politics and a good man and a good friend,” Dr Sands said outside of Cabinet.

“I would have had an opportunity to speak to him a number of times over the past few weeks and to see his strength even against incredible odds was refreshing. I benefitted a lot from his advice and his friendship and I think the country is a little worse off now with his loss.

“I think we should all appreciate the contributions that he’s made, the passion that he brought to the fight and to offer condolences to his family, to his wife, to his children and to all of his loved ones.”

A statement from the Cabinet Office expressed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Earlier this month, Neymour spoke out about his health, announcing his support for medical marijuana, saying that the treatment had helped save his life while fighting cancer.

He also told The Nassau Guardian: “You got to enjoy now. You don’t know what tomorrow brings; that’s why I have enjoyed the time with my wife, I count each day as my last day, that’s how I live now.”

Neymour was sworn in as minister of state for public utilities in May 2007. After a Cabinet shuffle, he served as minister of state in the Ministry of Environment from 2008 until 2012. He had over 15 years flying experience with both American and British pilot licences and rating.

A former officer of the Coalition for Democratic Reform, Neymour was also involved in the trade union movement serving as president of the Water and Sewerage Corporate Management Union and as the assistant secretary general of the Trade Union Congress.

He had expressed disappointment before last year’s election that he had not been chosen as the FNM’s candidate for Exuma. During the last PLP administration, he was a regular critic of Leslie Miller’s tenure as chairman of what is now Bahamas Power and Light.