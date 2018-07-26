Courthouse Workers Walk Out Over Mould

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ANGRY employees at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre walked out of the courthouse building yesterday morning in protest of an unresolved mould issue.

The workers gathered outside around 9.30am calling for the issue to be resolved after an independent test revealed severe mould infestation in three areas of the building.

Trade union leader Quinton LaRoda, area vice president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, supported the workers.

According to one employee, the situation is unbearable.

"We decided to sit out and take action because the mould is really bad inside the building. We had independent persons come and check the place and they reported that there are three areas that must be evacuated right away, and that there are other areas affected as well," she said.

The worker said the issue needs immediate attention as complaints made three weeks ago had fallen on deaf ears.

"We come in here every day as normal and the people who came in here to do the tests had masks on their faces," the worker said.

She noted the union had filed a complaint with the Office of the Prime Minister three weeks ago.

The deputy registrar at the court brought in an independent group to conduct tests for mould.

Public analyst Anthony Ryan from the Department of Environmental Health conducted an assessment for mould last Thursday, however the workers claimed the issue was being downplayed.

The worker said Mr Ryan's findings were expected to be presented last Friday.

"But up to today we did not have it. And we decided we will not work until we get some results," the employee said.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, on learning news of the sit out, flew back to Freeport yesterday afternoon and met with the supervisors, deputy registrar, and magistrates of the courthouse. Mr Thompson said he learned of the sit-out after the union brought the mould matter to his attention.

While in Freeport, he said officials have decided to take immediate steps to address the concerns.

Mr Thompson said the government has contracted a company to commence mould remediation work yesterday evening.

He stated further assessments of the building also will be conducted, and noted the areas mostly affected are on the Magistrate's Court side.

Mr Thompson also stated it has been agreed for all workers to have free medical assessments.



Although the building has been sanitised in the past, the mould problem continues to persist because of construction flaws according to comments made earlier this year by Desmond Bannister, minister of public works, who visited the building.

Additionally, there is also concern about the deteriorated condition of the courthouse, where the huge wooden columns are rotted and falling apart.

Several prominent local attorneys have also spoken out on the unacceptable condition of the courthouse and called on the powers that be to repair it, and ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of the building. They believe it reflects poorly on the judicial system in Grand Bahama.

Earlier this year during the opening of the legal year in Freeport, Attorney General Carl Bethel and then-Acting Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs had also voiced their concern about the repairs needed to the courthouse.

The courthouse building was officially opened in 1994 by Queen Elizabeth II on her first official visit to Grand Bahama. It sits on the main thoroughfare in Freeport on the Mall Drive. The Justice Centre comprises two Supreme Courts, three Magistrate's Courts, and the Industrial Tribunal.