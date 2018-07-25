Old City Market To House Govt Offices

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WITH the Minnis administration hoping to reduce its annual $50m rental commercial property bill, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the former City Market grounds on Market Street will be home to new government offices.

At least three public offices, he said yesterday in Parliament, will be constructed at the site, which is also known as the old St John’s playing field.

The prime minister also said the tender process on bids for the rejuvenation of Southern Recreation Grounds closed on Tuesday.

In short order, he said, work would begin there, adding ground is expected to soon be broken on two smaller parks – Father Marcian Peters Park and McPherson Park.

“I will also advise the public on a project to construct government offices, listen to me carefully now, Opposition Leader, I need you here, I need you here, on a project to construct government offices on Market Street at the old City Market property or as we know the old St John’s playing field,” Dr Minnis said during his contribution to debate on the Economic Empowerment Zone Bill 2018.

“We are spending approximately $50m annually on renting commercial properties and it is our intention to construct there at least three government offices to accommodate offices like immigration, foreign affairs, the passport office, public works and others. But we will put three offices (there).”

Dr Minnis referred to the government’s “terrible” track record for maintaining properties. In view of this, he said, maintenance will be outsourced to the private sector.

“Not only will the people be involved, but the maintenance will be done by the private sector, not government. These new buildings will accommodate three government ministries, private sector office spaces and other facilities.

“This project will be executed by the private sector.

“It will complement the work of the Over-the-Hill initiative, spurring additional economic activity and providing additional employment in this community during construction and for ongoing maintenance,” Dr Minnis said.