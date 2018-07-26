$20m Loan To Help Young Unemployed Find Work

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IN a bid to reduce unemployment among people between the ages of 16 and 40, the government signed a $20m loan with the Inter-American Development Bank yesterday.
The flagship component of the programme is the creation of new apprenticeship opportunities for Bahamians.
The existing National Training Agency pre-apprenticeship programme will be expanded to include 1,100 additional people. A new advanced apprenticeship programme will be created to help 1,350 people as well. The training programmes will operate through the NTA and the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute.
The apprenticeship programmes will concern three areas: information technology, maritime/shipping and medical services.
Apprentices will be given a stipend, although details of this and other key elements of the programme have not yet been determined.
Through the loan, a 43,000 sq ft building will be constructed to serve “as a one stop shop to address all matters for job seekers,” Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said.
That building will be outfitted with childcare services or a nursery “to accommodate women who are seeking the services from various support windows in the facility,” he said.
According to IDB country representative Michael Nelson, anyone between 16 and 40 will be eligible for the programme though the focus is on “school leavers and unemployed persons”.
There are no “technical requirements” or minimum education requirements for the programme, he said.
With the unemployment rate of people in the targeted age group high, Mr Turnquest acknowledged demand could be great. The selection process for participants has not yet been finalised.
“I’m sure there will be an evaluation process because we want to make sure participants in this programme are successful,” Mr Turnquest said.
“If you have no interest in doing maritime work or technical work, there is no point in applying so there will be some screening process that I imagine will be (worked into) the programme. That would be the first sort of screening if you will. It will be a fair (selection) process I’m sure and it will be open to all Bahamians. This fits very nicely with what the government is trying to do with respect to BTVI by the way which will be operating a programme on its own that will work very nicely with what we are doing here. The good news is there will be a significant number of training opportunities available for Bahamians through this programme, through BTVI or through the University of the Bahamas as well as all the private institutions we have in the country.”
The loan will also help the government develop blockchain technology, Mr Turnquest said, announcing that in early September the Ministry of Finance will host its first meeting of a national blockchain strategy committee “to guide selection and implementation of blockchain initiatives in public and private sectors.”
Over the years, the government has made a number of attempts at reducing unemployment through apprenticeship programmes.
Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said the new loan differs from the IDB’s Citizen Security Programme, which also had a labour component, one that focused on unemployment among at-risk youth.
“We have a shortage of trained Bahamians with specific skills,” he said. “I see it every day in applications for labour certificates where on our register persons are not there to meet the demand for the marketplace. What this programme is going to do, we’re going to train Bahamian men and women in the skills that are currently demanded. Our curriculum in most of our institutions are outdated going back to the 70s and the 80s. This programme is a modern skills and apprenticeship programme and we are going to target certain areas, especially ICT skills, some hard skills also and the idea is as the economy grows we want Bahamians to take advance of the opportunities here. We still approve too many labour certificates and too many work permits to non-Bahamians.”
The payment period for the loan is 25 years at an interest rate of 3.6 percent.
In January, the Department of Statistics revealed the unemployment rate stood at 10.1 percent, up slightly from 9.9 percent. At the time, it was also reported that youth unemployment (for those ages 15-24) increased from 20.1 percent in May 2017 to 22 percent last November.
A new Labour Force Survey is expected to be released today.
Comments
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
This is DISGUSTING. This comes on the heels of the VAT increase which was supposed to help pay down debt.
Funds for this VERY GOOD IDEA could have been procured from companies in these fields by:
A) Reducing their NIB payments by 50%; B) Asking for loans from companies in these fields and raising the work permit fees by ten-fold in those areas, but offering 90% off to companies who "donate";
And...
C) Shaming the churches into donating to the education of the children that their STUPID policies have created; D) Remove the duty free status of baby food and diapers; E) increaase the duty on soft drinks imported and the syrups and other ingredients used by local soda makers by 10 percentage points. Eg. 20% up to 30%. F) Triple the duty on all candies and candy bars and other "sweets" except for pure chocolate (without nuts or caramel or anything) because chocolate is actually a health food.
Let's pay for our own damned training of our own people!!!! I would not be at all surprised if the quick removal of us from the blacklist a few months ago was contingent on us "accepting" this loan. The IDB is a mafia type agency that knows full well how to cripple a country with debt.
I was very very pleased with KP and the new 12% VAT to bring true independence to our country, but this move has reduced my faith.
Alex_Charles 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Short term solution to a long term problem. Can't fault them for trying but the fact still remain, we suck at governing as a country.
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Alex - no. We won't get $20m benefit from this. Also nobody cares about anything they don't have to pay for. When the companies eventually hire these people to "smile up" with government - they will only make the employee's life a living hell so they quit. Then they can say "We didn't fire them, they quit."
Is the govt a bunch of school children just learning these lessons for the first time?
As i've said before, i was so pleased to see this govt making bold moves to bring down debt. They should not add to it. This is nothing more than a building contract to make an employment "hub". We got enough empty buildings in Nassau now.
Besides that - where is the long talked about national employment database? If you go to Dept of Labour in Eleuthera and say you are a plumber, they can only tell you about Eleuthera. If they looking for plumbers in Bimini - too bad for you. They don't know about it.
I offered to write the internet connected software for the govt for a measly $50g to solve that problem - but no such luck for me. I'm just a Bahamian, not an IDB leach.
BahamaPundit 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Everybody know these funds (tens of millions of dollars) are going straight to FNM croanies.This, plus the FNM urban renewal project are pork projects taken straight out of the PLP playbook or, in other words, stealing our money!!!! Minis is starting to really piss me off!!!! No fiscal responsibility bill before the recess as promissed, no freedom of information act, no investigation of BOB, no investgation of carnival, VAT raised to 12% without public consultation, no cannabis law reform, crime as bad as ever, pushing to join the nonsensical WTO... The list is starting to get long.
DDK 23 minutes ago
In total agreement BahamaPundit! This is so disappointing, disheartening and just plain bloody sickening.
BahamaPundit 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
The government using own money to finance a huge building for the project aka pork spending money we don't have. You can be sure an FNM croany will get the contract. Unnecessary, grandiose construction = theft in my books.
bcitizen 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
More government spending/programs after VAT increase. VAT 20% here we come. Government cannot help themselves.
DDK 29 minutes ago
How DARE they? This is NONSENSE! Our Government Ministers, from the PM down, would feign indignant outrage if called a lying bunch of crooks!
hj 14 minutes ago
The IDB is more than happy to finance programs and projects they know fully well will not work.After all they will get paid back with interest. At the same time our politicians will borrow more and more just to show they care for the people. The real loser of course is the Bahamian citizen who will pay the bill.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID