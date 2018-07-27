Rangers Take First Steps Into The World Of Journalism

ABOUT 20 Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers are better prepared with fundamental skills after successfully completing phase one of a journalism course at the RBDF Rangers Summer Camp in Grand Bahama.

A total of 70 Rangers are attending the event, which is being held in Freeport.

Last month, 38 young Rangers completed a two-week music camp in Nassau where a number of them learned how to play a musical instrument for the first time. During the first week of this latest summer programme that is being held in Freeport, the young students completed a writing course as the first phase of the three-week training programme.

The writing course was led by Marine Seaman Michael Turner, who focused on various topics that are relevant to the work of journalism. Topics included news writing fundamentals, feature writing, responsible journalism, journalism ethics and conducting interviews.

Ranger cadet Jacquelle Cooper, a 13-year-old student at the North Long Island High School, was elated to have been a part of the journalism course.

"It increased my writing skills a lot," she said. "I can now write a whole story without hesitation. Because the course exposed me to lots of information."

The entire course aims to expose the Rangers to the field of journalism, and to also teach and develop some of the valuable skills needed to function within the field, including writing, photography, videography and graphic design.

Jenneva Russell, a photojournalist from the Freeport News, was a guest speaker at the camp. She spoke about responsible journalism and some of the possibilities which exist in the field. Rangers also had the opportunity to visit the Bahamas Broadcasting Corporation's Northern Service where they were taken on a tour of the facility and spoke candidly of their experience on camera.

The second phase of the course will focus on photography and the third phase will cover videography and graphic design.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is proud to be playing a positive part in developing the potential of tomorrow's leaders by investing in their lives today.