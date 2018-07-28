Official Funeral For Former Cabinet Minister Phenton Neymour

THE Cabinet Office announced Friday that an official funeral will be held for former cabinet minister Phenton Neymour on Thursday, August 2, at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

The body will lie in state in the foyer of the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, from 9am on Wednesday, August 1, until it leaves for the church on Thursday.

Viewing of the body for the general public will be on Wednesday, August 1, between the hours of 1pm to 7pm.

Mr Neymour, 53, died on Monday after a long illness with cancer.