Aftermath Of Blaze At Strachan's Auto

Strachan's Auto on Soldier Road pictured on Monday after Sunday night's fire.

As of Monday, July 30, 2018

The fire on Sunday night.

Strachan's Auto on Soldier Road is recovering from a blaze that ripped through the premises on Sunday night. Police said many cars were on fire at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Photos: Terrel W Carey/Tribune Staff

Comments

alfalfa 2 hours, 56 minutes ago

This has happened several times before. It is about time that this place needs to be closed and relocated out of the area which has residential sub-divisions all around it. A huge junk yard where it should not be.

JohnDoes 2 hours, 13 minutes ago

This always happens. I believe the last time it did was in 2013 and it was pretty serious. That business is known for massive fires & always around the same each year. Business must be booming because despite these massive fires, they are always open.

