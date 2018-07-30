Aftermath Of Blaze At Strachan's Auto

Strachan's Auto on Soldier Road is recovering from a blaze that ripped through the premises on Sunday night. Police said many cars were on fire at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Photos: Terrel W Carey/Tribune Staff
alfalfa 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
This has happened several times before. It is about time that this place needs to be closed and relocated out of the area which has residential sub-divisions all around it. A huge junk yard where it should not be.
JohnDoes 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
This always happens. I believe the last time it did was in 2013 and it was pretty serious. That business is known for massive fires & always around the same each year. Business must be booming because despite these massive fires, they are always open.
