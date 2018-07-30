Bahamian Man And Three Jamaicans Charged With Immigration Offences

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian businessman and three Jamaicans were charged with breaching the Immigration Act last week in the Freeport Magistrate's Court.

Allan Newman, 71, proprietor of Donna's Kitchen, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Also appearing were three Jamaicans: Alexander Brown, 53, Calvin Brown, 47, and Binion Woolery, 37.

Joyce Cooper-Bowe represented the men.

Newman was charged with employing persons without first obtaining work permits from the director of immigration in accordance with Section 30 of the Immigration Act. The accused, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea to guilty.

Magistrate Ferguson ordered that Newman pay a $3,000 fine or in default, serve 18 months in prison.

It is alleged the Jamaican trio engaged in gainful occupation contrary to Section 29(1) and (2) of the Immigration Act. The men were reportedly found working at Donna's Kitchen conducting renovation/repairs to a building recently acquired by the owners.

The Jamaicans, who had also initially pleaded not guilty, changed their pleas to guilty. Each was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 or in default serve 18 months in prison.

The magistrate also ordered the Jamaican men to be deported on payment of their fine or on serving their custodial sentence.

The four men paid their fines, and the three Jamaicans were turned over to immigration officials for deportation.