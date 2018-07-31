Minister Targets Hotel Investment

The Minister of Tourism has told attendees at a major resort industry conference that "when it comes to investing, it's 'Better in The Bahamas'".

Dionisio D'Aguilar was addressing a luncheon during the 22nd annual International African-American Hotel Ownership and Investment Summit and Trade Show, where he was presented with an Apex award for Distinguished Service.

Speaking at the conference's Annual Scholarship Awards luncheon, Mr D'Aguilar said that in the last 12 months The Bahamas has overhauled procedures and protocols to create an environment where the ease of doing business is much improved.

"This morning, no doubt, there are many of you here who have been looking for the right opportunity to invest," the Minister said, adding: "We need to talk. My recommendation to you is that you take a hard, serious look at The Bahamas."

He touted the Commercial Enterprises Act, "which is a package of legislation specifically designed to improve the ease of doing business and attract new and diverse businesses. Implementation of the policies attached to this legislation will streamline and fast-track the start-up businesses in a number of areas."

The National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD) hosts the Summit annually, together with the Black Meetings and Tourism Magazine and Horizons International Group.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual summit is designed to educate attendees on becoming a hotel owner or investor; share minority investment trends; explore supplier opportunities; learn how to market to minorities; and discuss diversity issues affecting the industry.

NABHOOD's goal is to increase the number of African-Americans developing, managing, operating and owning hotels; and increase vendor opportunities and executive level jobs for minorities, thereby creating wealth within the African-American community.