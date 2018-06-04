Boater Dies As Vessel Hits Reef

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

ONE man died and two others were injured when their speedboat smashed into a reef just off the coast of New Providence late Sunday night.

The 20ft Boston Whaler was passing through Long Cay just off Arawak Cay around 11pm when the vessel ripped into rocks.

The force of the impact threw five people on board into the water among which was an eight-year-old boy.

In the darkness, the vessel’s captain is believed to have struck out for shore to try and raise help.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was alerted to the accident and patrol craft P-40 went to investigate.

Once quickly on scene, the crew members were able to pull four people on board who were rushed back to the mainland while a search immediately began for the missing captain.

On arrival at hospital, one of the passengers succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash while two others were detained and reported to be in a stable condition.

The search for the missing captain continued through the night and it was not until mid-morning yesterday police were able to confirm he had been found alive.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles, Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison officer, said: “He is in good health and is assisting police with the investigation.”

No identities of any of the people involved in the accident nor the name of their vessel have been released.