Updated: Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies In Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
A seven-year-old boy was fatally shot outside of his Piper Lane home this morning as he was on his way to his last day of school.
The victim, identified by relatives as Cameron Cooper, was the third person shot and the second to die in two separate incidents in the Wilson Tract/Homestead Street section of the Englerston community in less than 24 hours.
A man who was shot on Monday in the area of Homestead Street died in hospital Tuesday morning, police said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the officer in charge of crime investigations, said Cooper, a second-grade student at Columbus Primary, had just left home to get into a vehicle waiting nearby.
ACP Fernander said just off in the distance, two men were involved in a dispute, in which a firearm was produced by one of the males and shots were fired.
Cooper was hit by a stray bullet to the body and later died in hospital. The adult victim is in hospital.
Relatives of the boy who remained at the scene described him as a loving and easy-going child.
Bobby Brown, who identified herself Cooper’s aunt, said she is shocked at how the situation transpired.
She said residents in the community are in fear, stressing the ongoing gun violence has forced them indoors and too afraid to go out.
“Too much of the senseless killing, this have to stop, too much of the senseless killings,” she said. “We can’t even come outside and have a talk or stuff like that.
“I was inside at the time of the shooting; my son was getting ready for school so I said let me stay inside and do what I got to do.
“It is sad, this morning would have been his last morning for school. Like he was getting ready for school, his normal way,” she said.
Over at Columbus Primary, the school received news of the tragedy as it prepared for a visit from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.
Several counsellors could be seen speaking to teachers and students when The Tribune visited the school.
Principal Patricia Chisholm said the school, initially in joyful mood, found itself in a state of shock and in need of prayer.
“When we heard the news, we immediately got things together for counsellors to come in, we didn’t want the kids to be caught off guard,” she said.
“God is our healer. This is something that one can’t prepare for, but we have to be here for our kids and our teachers in this trying time,” she added.
Police are appealing for anyone with information on this shooting to come forward with information.
For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.
Comments
jackbnimble 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
How sad. I wonder if Dr. Minnis and his wife will be visiting the grieving mother?
K4C 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
there is a time and a place to play politics, this is neither the time nor the place , show something called compassion
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Exactly Dr Minnis should stop playing politics with family tragedies. If he wants to pay respects do it privately, no one needs to know. Condolences to the family
DDK 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Terrible. Terrible. Another young child has lost his life. No matter what Dames & Co. say, crime is way out of control and getting worse; when innocents are slain and all you hear is "The Royal Bahamas Police Force is appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can assist in the case" you have to wonder if any of those khaki suits with their batons DO anything to investigate themselves. They obviously do need help!
TalRussell 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Is it just me noticing how PM Minnis, seems to have 'blindsided' his comrade minister peoples security... scary considering when he 'backdoored' minister environment - then accused media promoting fake news about him - we ended up with OBAN and the Fake signature costing Grand Bahamalanders 650 acres they properties.
UserOne 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Did you see the post above? This not the time or place for politics.
bogart 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
SAD. THAT CHILDREN ARE VICTIMS. RIP.
WE NEED TO STOP PUSSYFOOTING SUCKING UP TO THESE VICIOUS MURDERS AND START HANGING......IT IS THE EMPIRICALLY GUARRANTEED WAY TO REMOVE THEM. ....RIGHT NOW AINT NOBODY HAVE NO MONEY TO SPEND SOME $14,000 TO FEED AN WATCH THEM IN FOXHILL. HE WHO LIVES BY THE SWORD.....FOLLOW THE LAW AN HANG !!!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Why was the child not at school ...... a second/third grader??????
DDK 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
AN eight-year-old boy was fatally shot outside of his Piper Lane home this morning as he was on his way to his last day of school.
John 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Sheeprunner again you demonstrate ignorance. The article clearly says the shooting occurred at 7 a.m. where were your children at that hour. In school I bet.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
An oversight on my behalf ..... Noted correction.
John 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Is it time to cry ‘Havoc! Let slip the dogs of war.’
jamani2 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This destruction of young lives in our country has to stop. This will also take bold leadership. I strongly recommend that our leaders look at the Singapore model as it relates to crime.
DDK 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Singapore may be a tad harsh, but it sure bears looking at! Our model certainly is failing.
jamani2 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Coupled with providing the youth with jobs and an economic means of survival, I don't see it as harsh at all. As Bob Marley said, "A hungry mob is an angry mob." We must first do everything within our power to feed our people, educate them, make sure they understand what the consequences are for their action, leaders must lead by example, take away exposure to what is socially and morally contaminating our kids. Not everything that the wind blows in from the north is necessarily good.
rawbahamian 34 minutes ago
We all have to forgive Tal for his immature invective and outlook on life due to his lack of accepting that his floundering 'yellow' shirts were displaced thereby causing him to politicise everything regardless of the circumstances. I am sure if he is still here during the Christ's second coming and his party members don't make it into heaven, he will blame "The Imperial Red Shirts" !
