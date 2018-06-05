Updated: Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies In Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A seven-year-old boy was fatally shot outside of his Piper Lane home this morning as he was on his way to his last day of school.

The victim, identified by relatives as Cameron Cooper, was the third person shot and the second to die in two separate incidents in the Wilson Tract/Homestead Street section of the Englerston community in less than 24 hours.



A man who was shot on Monday in the area of Homestead Street died in hospital Tuesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the officer in charge of crime investigations, said Cooper, a second-grade student at Columbus Primary, had just left home to get into a vehicle waiting nearby.

ACP Fernander said just off in the distance, two men were involved in a dispute, in which a firearm was produced by one of the males and shots were fired.

Cooper was hit by a stray bullet to the body and later died in hospital. The adult victim is in hospital.

Relatives of the boy who remained at the scene described him as a loving and easy-going child.

Bobby Brown, who identified herself Cooper’s aunt, said she is shocked at how the situation transpired.

She said residents in the community are in fear, stressing the ongoing gun violence has forced them indoors and too afraid to go out.

“Too much of the senseless killing, this have to stop, too much of the senseless killings,” she said. “We can’t even come outside and have a talk or stuff like that.

“I was inside at the time of the shooting; my son was getting ready for school so I said let me stay inside and do what I got to do.

“It is sad, this morning would have been his last morning for school. Like he was getting ready for school, his normal way,” she said.

Over at Columbus Primary, the school received news of the tragedy as it prepared for a visit from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Several counsellors could be seen speaking to teachers and students when The Tribune visited the school.

Principal Patricia Chisholm said the school, initially in joyful mood, found itself in a state of shock and in need of prayer.

“When we heard the news, we immediately got things together for counsellors to come in, we didn’t want the kids to be caught off guard,” she said.

“God is our healer. This is something that one can’t prepare for, but we have to be here for our kids and our teachers in this trying time,” she added.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on this shooting to come forward with information.

For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.