'We Kept Rise Secret To Avoid Disruption'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the government withheld its intention to increase value added tax until last week because it did not want to influence the consumer behaviour of Bahamians.

People everywhere have lamented the short time they have to prepare for VAT's hike to 12 percent from 7.5 percent. Why the Minnis administration gave just a month's notice about the increase has been one of the outstanding questions since last week's announcement. The Tribune spoke to Mr Turnquest about the matter after his appearance on the Kiss FM 96.1 radio show, "Ed Fields Live", where he also addressed the issue.

He said: "When it comes to government revenue measures, you have to be very careful about what you say. Yes, it would be nice if we could have open consultation but that comes with risk in terms of persons wanting to engage in arbitrage, trying to take advantage of the situation, which could cause a run on the bank literally when people want to buy import materials or goods or even services at the lower rate. That could cause a run on the foreign reserves. Fortunately, we do have a high foreign reserve at the moment but you can't take that kind of risk. Similarly, if the rate is going down, people wouldn't buy anything so all of a sudden, your tax revenue falls out of the bottom. Governments have historically held revenue measures very close to the chest as a hedge against that kind of activity.

"Even now, we've given a month's notice that the VAT rate is going up," he continued. "You could imagine what's happening between now and then and that's a risk we have to take in the particular circumstance because again we recognise that merchants have to change their systems and then there are people who are making contracts that need time to transition to the new rate. Ordinarily you wouldn't want to do that because it can cause a bit of a problem for you and you may not earn the return that you thought you would earn because everyone has front loaded you."

VAT's rate is increasing by 60 percent in the next fiscal year and the Minnis administration's budget forecasts a simultaneous 60 percent boost in revenue that will be gained after the hike.

Mr Turnquest said though VAT was originally implemented after a lengthy consultation period, that can't be compared to the current situation.

"When VAT was first introduced it was a new tax altogether and so that would have required a lot of consultation," he said. "It's the same as if we were to introduce corporate tax, you would have to have a long consultation period with respect to that because you're talking about a whole new taxation model. What we are doing is changing the rate."

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Federation has said it cannot support a tax hike without a comprehensive economic analysis report, but Mr Turnquest does not believe the government needed to commission such a study.

"We've done our internal modelling," he said. "We have our own economist and this isn't about a wholesale introduction of a new tax, this is an adjustment of a rate and we do this all the time. Yes in a perfect world we can go out and get the dynamic modelling and all of it. In this particular circumstance, we feel comfortable with the data we have and the modelling we've done."

Asked if the administration will release its internal reports, he said: "We'll have to consider. We'll see."