Turnquest: My Company Won't Benefit From Budget

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said it is "ridiculous" to believe removing customs duty on aeroplanes and helicopters will prompt him to now buy aircraft for his business.
The government is removing customs duty on aeroplanes and helicopters in an effort to build an aeroplane registry in the country.
Some Bahamians have seized on this to disparage Mr Turnquest, who has an interest in Sky Bahamas, but the finance minister laid out a detailed rationale for the duty exemptions during the budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday.
"Most people by now know I have an interest in an airline," he said. "I would love to say that I can run out tomorrow and buy an aircraft. I really wish I could because the airline needs to improve its fleet. Truth of the matter is, this is a very difficult business, very capital intensive and very difficult operating in an environment where the playing field is not even. The whole idea now that I'm somehow going to go rush out because I've given myself a duty-free exemption and buy a new aircraft is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous and it's petty.
"The whole idea behind duty-free exemptions on aircraft, and the member for Englerston knows this because she was involved in this, is to try to finally establish this long sought after aircraft registry. Nobody is going to put their aircraft on the Bahamas registry if they got to pay ten per cent duty on a $20m aircraft or $30m aircraft. Why? Because nine out of ten they're not gonna be here. They just want their aircraft on the registry. The idea is to make it easy for foreign companies, particularly airline leasing companies and corporate entities, to register their aircraft in The Bahamas and put them on the registry. This is just like the ship registry. This gives us $50m."
Mr Turnquest said foreign aircraft owners have good reasons for wanting to register their crafts here. The potential for the industry, he said, is "exponential," as it would create opportunities for a variety of well-paying jobs for Bahamians.
"An Israeli made aircraft wants to go to an Arab country with a US registry, can't go," he said. "A US registered aircraft wants to go to Cuba, can't go. Countries in South America and individuals and companies who may own aircraft, fear for their lives. They don't want people to know that they own an aircraft and so they seek another register. So this is a business. The benefit of this industry is that while you make it easier for them to go on the register you can charge them every year, paying four, five thousand dollars, just for registering them."
He said: "I want to disabuse those that may be easily misled by the rhetoric because I see the little cartoons on WhatsApp and whatever and I think they're funny, they don't offend me, I think they are absolutely creative. It shows the talent and creativity of the Bahamian people. But I don't want the message to get lost about what we're trying to accomplish. I always say Bahamians need to read, they need to take every opportunity to understand and to learn what it is that we are trying to do because not everything is someone trying to get you, not everyone is trying to take advantage of you. Sometimes we're actually trying to be genuine in what we're trying to do."
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 0 minutes ago
What a bunch of poppy cock. The Bahamas doesn't stand a chance of competing in any meaningful financial way with the developed countries when it come to an aircraft registry. Just look at the schedule below for private jets
Position Registered Country No. of Aircraft 1 United States
12,051 2 Brazil
764 3 Mexico
704 4 Canada
483 5 Germany
387 6 Isle of Man
264 7 Austria
244 8 United Kingdom 241 9 China
203 10 Venezuela
168 11 South Africa
160 12 Australia 154 13 Argentina 142 14 India 140 15 Portugal 138 16 France 132 17 Switzerland 123 18 Bermuda 117 19 Cayman Islands 114 20 Turkey 110 21 Spain 100 22 Italy 99 23 Denmark 62 24 United Arab Emirates 61 25 Saudi Arabia 56 26 Russian Federation 53 27 Luxembourg 48 28 Belgium 45 29 Aruba 45 30 Nigeria 41 31 Japan 36 32 Sweden 36 33 Malta 35 34 Czech Republic 34 35 Hong Kong 32 36 Philippines 32 37 Indonesia 27 38 Netherlands 27 39 Finland 26 40 Morocco 26 41 Thailand 25 42 Ukraine 24 43 Egypt 23 44 Chile 20 45 Serbia 17 46 Bulgaria 16 47 Kazakhstan 16 48 Colombia 16 49 Greece 15 50 Pakistan 15
