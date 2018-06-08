Miss Bahamas Is The Queen Of Hearts

NEWLY-crowned Miss World Bahamas Brinique Gibson visited the students and faculty of Garvin Tynes Primary School and Autism Centre yesterday.

She greeted and embraced the students who were ecstatic to see her.

Ms Gibson was crowned last month during the final pageant at the Atlantis Imperial Ballroom.

The beauty queen - who was Miss New Providence in the contest - edged out second-placed Serena Greene (Miss Grand Bahama), and third-placed Shelly Elisee (Miss University of The Bahamas).

