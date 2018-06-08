Police Investigating Motive Behind Fatal Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE yesterday said they are following several leads into a shooting that left a man dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the officer in charge of criminal investigations, yesterday said officers are sifting through various reports and claims as they look to identify a motive for the shooting. It has been reported the incident may have stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

ACP Fernander said officers were on the ground in southwest New Providence speaking to residents and business operators, looking to determine what transpired in the lead up to the shooting.

"There are some reports out there, we are looking at everything," ACP Fernander said when contacted yesterday. We don't have a motive as of yet, but we do believe we will very soon. I have officers on the ground in that area and they are asking questions as we look to put this thing together."

He added: "I suspect that we will have something in the coming days; that is my intention and hope."

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night outside of a bar at the intersection of Carmichael and Bacardi Roads, marked the country's 39th homicide of the year, according to The Tribune's records.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Santonas Jonas.

According to police, Jonas was accosted by a gunman shortly after he pulled up to the Carmichael Road establishment soon after 9pm. The armed assailant opened fire, striking Jonas in the head before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive Jonas, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Anyone with information on this or any other crimes is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.