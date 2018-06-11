Police Hunting Armed Robbers After Weekend Attacks

By DENISE MAYCOCK

POLICE are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they might have to assist them in solving two armed robberies that occurred in Nassau on the weekend.

In the first incident, shortly after 10pm on Friday, a man was walking on Marathon Road when a dark coloured vehicle pulled up beside him. A passenger in the vehicle produced a firearm and robbed him of his wallet containing cash and other items before the vehicle sped off.

In the second incident, a woman had just arrived at a home on Holiday Drive, South Beach shortly after 1am on Saturday when she was approached by two armed men who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items, before getting into a burgundy coloured car and speeding away.

Meanwhile, Grand Bahama police arrested three male suspects who were allegedly found in possession of stolen vehicles in Freeport over the weekend, police reported.

Shortly before 1pm on Saturday, officers of the Mobile Division acting on information saw a vehicle with two male occupants who were wanted by the Central Detective Unit for stolen vehicles.

ASP Terecita Pinder said officers gave chase in the area of Grenfell Avenue where they arrested both suspects.

In the second incident, shortly after 2pm Saturday officers went to Kennedy Circle where they arrested a man who was found in a vehicle that was reported stolen Saturday morning. The suspect was taken into police custody.

ASP Pinder said the three suspects are expected to be charged in the court this week.

In another matter, officers of the Central Detective Unit were in the area of Frobisher Drive, Grand Bahama where they searched a derelict vehicle and discovered two plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs were collected, but no arrest was made in the matter.

Additionally, operations at the Grand Bahama Shipyard reportedly came to a halt on Friday morning when workers were sent home for the rest of the day following an alleged bomb threat.

The Tribune spoke with an employee who said they were only told that the shipyard was closing for the day due to an emergency.

When The Tribune contacted police concerning the reported threat, this newspaper was told to contact shipyard officials concerning the matter.

The GBSY is the largest ship care facility in the region. It employs more than 800 workers.

The disruption in operations has no doubt affected business at the shipyard, which is the largest ship care facility in the region. Officials could not be reached for comment.