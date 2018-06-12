Five Charged Over Immigration Offences

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men were charged in Freeport yesterday before Magistrate Rengin Johnson for immigration offences.

Among the group were three Ecuadorians: Luis Leonardo Mizhirumbay Chuqui, 32; Angel Salvador Bueno Chumbay, 32, and Daniel Ernesto Molleturo Juela, 32.

It is alleged that Chuqui overstayed his time by eight months. He arrived in the Bahamas in September 2017 and was granted a 12-day visitor stay.

Chumbay and Juela had overstayed their visitor’s time by two months. Both arrived in the country in early April 2018 and were granted a seven-day visitor stay. The men did not seek to have their visitor’s status extended.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and Magistrate Johnson order the men pay a $3,000 fine or in default serve six months in prison.

The men were also ordered deported on payment of the fine or on completion of their court imposed custodial sentence.

Chumbay paid the fine and has since been sent to New Providence where he will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.

Two Haitian men were charged with illegal landing contrary to Section 19(1)(a)(b) & Section 19(2) of Chapter 191 of the Immigration Act.

Godlow Dior, 46, and Cartho James, 27, were found in Freeport on May 30 after having landed from a place outside the Bahamas without the leave of an immigration officer.

This charge on summary conviction carries a maximum penalty of $300 or in default one-year imprisonment or both.

The men pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay a $300 fine or in default serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.

It was ordered the men be deported on payment of the fine or completion of serving custodial sentence.

Both men paid the fine and were sent to New Providence to be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.