Man Accused Of Helping Suspect In Boy’S Killing Evade Justice

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

Suspect Johnny St Luc was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with accessory in connection with the death of seven-year-old Camron Cooper, who was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday last week.

The 32-year-old Haitian is alleged to have assisted another person, who was a party to the June 5 murder, in evading the due process of the law.

St Luc was further charged with allegedly being found in possession of both an unlicenced 9mm handgun as well as two live rounds of 9mm ammunition two days after Cooper’s death on June 7. He returns to court on September 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In a separate matter, two other persons, 32-year-old Ramont Knowles, and 18-year-old Nearo Nicholls, were charged with being the alleged culprits behind two separate murders that took place on May 23 and June 6, respectively.

And another man, 23-year-old Akeem Jackson, a Jamaican, was also arraigned in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers last week.

Concerning Knowles, it is alleged that on May 23, he murdered Stanley Barr aka “BJ”.

According to reports, shortly after midnight on the date in question, police responded to Bahama Avenue and Market Street, after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in that area.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male with gunshot injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene and took the man to hospital, where he later died.

Knowles was not required to enter a plea. His case was adjourned to September 5 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Concerning Nicholls, it is alleged that on June 6, he murdered Saintonas Jonas at Bacardi Road.

According to initial reports, shortly after 9pm on the date in question, police responded to Carmichael and Bacardi Roads, after receiving information that a male had been shot in that area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious male with gunshot injuries to his head. Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholls was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Prior to the end of the arraignment, his attorney Dion Smith indicated to the chief magistrate that on May 10, his client was examined by Dr Wayne Thompson, who found that the 18-year-old is suffering from some form of psychosis and hears voices.

Thus, Mr Smith asked that his client be professionally evaluated.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt indicated that Mr Smith should have informed her of that fact prior to her reading the charge to Nicholls, stating that she could have sent him for evaluation from the outset.

Nonetheless, she ordered that Nicholls is to be given a psychiatric evaluation, and admitted into the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

She adjourned the matter to September 6, at which time she said the psychiatric report will determine whether or not the charge of murder should be read to the accused.

Regarding Jackson, it is alleged that on June 4, he intentionally and unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Police Constable 3827 Sawyer and Local Constable 5026 Miller.

Jackson is further alleged to have robbed Nika Delancey at gunpoint on that same date of one blue and grey Michael Kors handbag worth $75, which contained $16,000 belonging to her.

He was also charged with dishonestly receiving the same.

Jackson along with another man, Doobensky Antoine, 23, were charged with allegedly conspiring to commit armed robbery on the same date.

Jackson was further charged with allegedly being found in possession of an unlicenced .40 pistol, as well as five live rounds of .40 ammunition on the date in question.

Jackson was further charged with allegedly robbing Hansel Ferguson of a black Samsung cell phone worth $950 as well as $50 cash on January 20, and also robbing Marguerite Bain of a black Gucci handbag worth $300 as well as $300 cash on March 13.

Neither Jackson nor Antoine was required to enter a plea to the charges. Their matters were adjourned to September 12 and 20 for service of the VBIs in connection with their matters.

All of the accused men and the teenager were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their respective adjourned dates, if and until they are successful at applying to the Supreme Court for bail.