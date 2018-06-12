One Man Killed, Another Injured In Fox Hill Shooting

One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Fox Hill early on Tuesday evening.
According to reports, shortly after 5pm, a group of men were sitting under a tent outside a home on Cox Street when a silver vehicle pulled up. Shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the two men. One man died at the scene. The other is in critical condition in hospital.
More news to come.
