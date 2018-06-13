Bahamas Exposed To Us Travel Agents

Travel agents from Atlanta and New York familiarised themselves with The Bahamas' tourism offerings on a trip that was part-sponsored by Delta Airlines.

Their visit included Nassau as well as some of the Family Islands, such as the Exumas and the Abaco's. "This was my first FAM (familiarisation) and my first trip to The Bahamas," said Sonja Aller, an Atlanta-based travel agent.

"To say the least I was blown away at the beauty of the island and the people. Everyone we came in contact with truly wanted to help, and to show us why their Bahamas was so special. After seeing it first-hand, I now understand the love for this Island."

Gabrielle Archer, the Bahamas' Tourist Office's Atlanta area manager, and chief organiser of the trip, said: "The demand for The Bahamas has been growing exponentially, and therefore it is important that we keep our agents updated on our product.

"Travel agent familiarisation trips allow for the agents to experience the product first-hand so that they can provide their clients with personal knowledge of Bahamian properties, activities and sights."

The group's stay in Nassau was at the Warwick Hotel, Paradise Island. Other participating Bahamas vendors included Majestic Tours, which provided free daily transportation in Nassau; the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board, which provided air fares to the Out Islands; Grand Isle Resort in Exuma; Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina in Abaco; and Valentine's Resort and Marina in Harbour Island. Sandals Royal Bahamian and Atlantis provided dinners and Franky Gone Bananas, Arawak Cay, provided a complimentary sampling of conch salad, conch fritters and daiquiris for the group.

"The Fam was very helpful with understanding The Bahamas more than what I have learned in the past. It was so nice to see the history of the island and the Out Islands. The people are so friendly, sincere and welcoming. The food is amazing, too. I am looking forward to selling The Bahamas with the knowledge I have learned on this Fam," said Ruby Stansfield, of "Ruby's Travel", New York.