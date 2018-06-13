March Leader Dismisses Concern About Plp Support

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

OPERATION Sovereign Bahamas Director Adrian Francis yesterday dispelled the idea that the Progressive Liberal Party's support of today's demonstration means that OSB is no longer apolitical.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Francis discussed the role of political parties in the march and the reasons for the demonstration.

The group is angry about the government's plans to increase value added tax from 7.5 percent to 12 percent on July 1.

According to Mr Francis, today's march is also a demonstration against the lack of transparency by the Minnis administration, the Oban Energies deal and other issues.

According to a PLP official, some t-shirts for the march were being distributed from PLP headquarters from last week.

"I am not concerned about whether or not it's perceived as political," Mr Francis said when asked about the impression this creates.

"So many persons have asked that question -- 'Adrian, are you an operative of the PLP?'

"On Facebook the other day I had to answer by saying the PLP don't fund me, I does eat tea and bread.

"I believe that We March (a group which marched before the general election) would have had persons in it from all across the political divide… I believe (Free National Movement supporters) are going to be on this march.

"But I also believe that not because a political party would have received t-shirts, means that it's actually been bamboozled or hoodwinked or (held) hostage by them.

"All that means is that Bahamians, whether you're PLP, FNM, Independent, (a Democratic National Alliance supporter) or whomever else, these are persons who are just concerned about the direction of the country, especially the economic direction of the country."

We Rise Bahamas Leader Cordero Armbrister, whose group is also a part of the march, echoed these sentiments to The Tribune.

"We can't depend on the opposition itself to literally speak for us. We the Bahamian people have to speak. So if the opposition wants to somehow use us as their political gain, I wouldn't say it's going to happen," he said.

"But if they're only supporting us for their political gain, then that's on them. But we are doing it for the Bahamian people at large. We are doing it for each and every one of us."

When asked about the march's stance on the VAT hike, Mr Francis stated that OSB does not support the increase.

"No nations ever become great by taxing its people," he said.

Instead Mr Francis called for the government to leave its strategy of "taxing and borrowing," and instead generate revenue through "vision."

"Money comes out of vision, money comes out of ideas. If there are no ideas, if there is no vision, then at the end of the day there is no money. And so the question I ask all of the politicians constantly is, 'where will the new money come from?'" he said.

Another major issue is the lack of transparency of the Minnis administration, Mr Francis said, as he criticised the lack of consultation with the public regarding the VAT hike.

"How do you speak to transparency in your campaign, and everything what you've done seems to be secretive? We don't know what the reasons are, but all we want for the most part…to understand that we want to be a part of the democratic process."

Mr Francis added that the march is also focused on highlighting the importance of the sovereignty of the nation and ensuring that people have access to natural resources.

"And the reason why (the Bahamian people) are marching is because…for the most part is, if the gates don't come down…you're going to see people taking the gates down by force. And I think we are right there."

The march will begin at the Southern Recreational Grounds and lead through Baillou Hill Road and onto Bay Street. People will begin assembling at 8am and the march is scheduled to begin at 9am.